Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 Days before accident ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Days before accident, Unnao survivor's lawyer wrote to DM alleging threat to life

ANI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Unnao survivor, lawyer, are being treated at Lucknow’s King George's Medical University after sustaining injuries in an accident on July 28.
The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. (Photo: ANI)
 The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: An almost 15-day old letter written by the lawyer of Unnao rape survivor alleging a threat to his life and seeking urgent issuance of a weapon licensing, surfaced on Thursday.

The lawyer, Mahendra Singh, had written to the District Magistrate urging him to expedite the process of granting him a weapon license. "I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future," the July 15 reads.

 

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, are being treated at King George's Medical University at Lucknow after sustaining grievous injuries in an accident on July 28.

A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

In the letter, Mahendra Singh alleges he had applied for a weapon license in 2018 but "due to pressure and influence from the ruling party the petitioner's documents have not been presented before the DM by the police and Tehsil administration."

Earlier, more than two weeks before she was seriously injured in an accident on July 28, the Unnao rape victim had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking action against those "who are making threats" to her and her family.

"People came to my house and issued threats asking me to take back cases. Otherwise, the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases," said the letter written by the Unnao victim to CJI Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.

Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP today, is accused of raping the teen at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep sengar, accident, supreme court, district magistrate
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The district administration had imposed section 144 in the district, which prohibits an assembly of more than five people. (Photo: ANI)

Rampur: Azam Khan's son arrested for violating section 144

The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the event. (Photo: File)

CWC will meet after Parliament session: Randeep Surjewala

Raut wondered if there was any conspiracy to derail the production of the train. He also said there are reports that some multinational companies were repeatedly trying to obstruct the tendering process for the train. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena MP asks govt if production of Train-18 has been stopped

Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday. The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape survivor’s family sent 36 letters to officials but got no response: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
 

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

A report stated that stated that the dog spent a considerable amount of time looking for the cow. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

6 factors that will influence your home loan interest rates

As banks and HFCs consider an array of factors while setting your home loan interest rates, an awareness of those factors can help you to get the best deal with the lowest interest cost.
 

After Apple iPhone is dead, what next?

iPhone sales have dipped but there is a silver lining for Apple.
 

Plus-size models walk the ramp to promote body positivity

The models weren't judged on a pre-decided body measurements. (Photo: ANI)
 

India Post Payments Bank to be converted into small finance bank

The department looks to open one crore accounts for IPPB in 100 days.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unnao rape accused and BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar expelled from party

(Photo: File)

Electricity usage up to 200 units to be free in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

(Photo: File)

No one was harassed, only followed norms against V G Siddhartha: I-T dept

(Photo: File)

'How will you guarantee my safety?': Class 11 student asks UP cop on Unnao case

She also asked if they protested how police would ensure justice. (Photo: Screengrab)

KCR reviews power sectors, assures financial support to electricity body

The CM said Power Week will be observed shortly in all the villages and towns in the state to settle all the power-related problems and issues. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham