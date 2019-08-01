Congress denies rumour that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be Delhi chief

New Delhi: As Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name circulated for Delhi Congress chief, the party on Wednesday denied any such decision. The speculations came after the post became vacant after veteran Sheila Dikshit’s death last month.

According to news agency ANI, sources said there were “suggestions” that Navjot Singh Sidhu should be assigned the job of leading the party in Delhi.

"It is likely to be decided after the national party president is finalised. There is a potential possibility that Sidhu is given the Delhi PCC responsibility," ANI quoted the sources.

The Congress Delhi in-charge, PC Chacko, however, denied it. He said, “There is no such discussion in my knowledge. No meeting of the (Delhi unit) has taken place so far to decide on the Delhi Congress chief's post.”

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab minister amid huge differences with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.