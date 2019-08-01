Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 CCD founder VG Siddh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CCD founder VG Siddhartha dead, body found after 2 days: Cremated in Chikkamagaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH AND GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 1:47 am IST
He was suspected to have thrown himself into the swirling waters of the Netravathi river Monday evening.
Former Karnataka chief minister S.M. Krishna pays last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)
 Former Karnataka chief minister S.M. Krishna pays last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

CHIKKAMAGALURU/MANGALURU: The uncrowned king of Chikkamagaluru and founder of the iconic Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, V.G. Siddhartha, was accorded an emotional farewell on Wednesday evening by hundreds of people across the coffee-growing districts in Belur, in an outpouring of grief rarely seen for a man who held no office and aspired to none.

Hope died and there were looks of despair all around when the body of Siddhartha was found — with his shirt missing but his mobile phone from which he had made his last few calls, tucked into his trousers — after a 36-hour long search early at 6.30 am Wednesday, ended with local fishermen spotting it on the beach near Hoige Bazaar, near Ullal in Mangaluru about 1 km downstream of the Ullal Bridge where he was last seen alive.

 

Consigned to the flames, with his grief-stricken family and a sea of mourners in attendance in his native Chikkamagaluru district, his body was discovered after Indian Navy, NDRF, Coast Guard, Home Guards, fire department, the coastal police and local fishermen launched a massive search operation on Tuesday morning, after he was suspected to have thrown himself into the swirling waters of the Netravathi river Monday evening. 

There was no clue of Siddhartha’s whereabouts till Tuesday night but on Wednesday at around 6.30 am, a team of three fishermen who had gone fishing, found the body floating in the water and brought it to the shore near Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation at Hoige Bazaar. They immediately alerted the fire department and police officials following which a team led by Mangaluru police commissioner Sandeep Patil and former Minister U.T. Khader rushed to the spot.

Khader told reporters that a relative of Siddhartha who was in Mangaluru  identified the body and confirmed it was the CCD owner.  

...
Tags: v.g. siddhartha, cafe coffee day
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Related Stories

Congress seeks impartial probe into Siddhartha’s death

Latest From Nation

Family members and relatives pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Congress seeks impartial probe into Siddhartha’s death

A girl student cries for help as policemen allegedly grab and molest her during the protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Constable molests girl medico, allege students

Enforcement Directorate.

Enforcement Directorate says Puri threatening witnesses

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Unnao case: CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 9 others



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress seeks impartial probe into Siddhartha’s death

Family members and relatives pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Enforcement Directorate says Puri threatening witnesses

Enforcement Directorate.

Constable molests girl medico, allege students

A girl student cries for help as policemen allegedly grab and molest her during the protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SBI fined Rs 5 Lakh for reversing deposit

There was no prior information to the complainant by the bank about this transaction.

The sky’s the limit!

Dr Chandrakanta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham