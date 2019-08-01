Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 CBI waits for ED pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI waits for ED probe before move on Hyd businessman Sana Satish Babu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Mr Verma got an FIR registered against Mr Asthana based on Mr Sana’s statement that Mr Asthana had taken a Rs 3 crore bribe.
Sana Satish Babu.
 Sana Satish Babu.

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is waiting for the outcome of the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana before taking a call on whether to register a fresh case against Mr Sana and launch a parallel investigation into the activities of the businessman, whose nexus with certain politicians and bureaucrats is well known.

It may be recalled that it was Mr Sana’s statement that led to the internal war within the CBI and ended up in the removal of its then director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana last year. Mr Asthana in a note to the Centre had alleged that Mr Sana had told his team that Mr Verma had taken a loan of Rs 2 crore to help him in the Moin Qureshi case. Mr Verma got an FIR registered against Mr Asthana based on Mr Sana’s statement that Mr Asthana had taken a Rs 3 crore bribe.

 

Sources who are familiar with the developments surrounding Mr Sana, told this newspaper that though the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI, that had earlier probed the graft and money laundering cases against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi had sought to arrest both Mr Qureshi and Satish Babu Sana for their “dubious involvement” in the Moin Qureshi case, nothing came of it.

“For the Rakesh Asthana team in the CBI, Sana was seen as a bribe giver and Asthana had moved the proposal to arrest him on the grounds that he needs to be thoroughly interrogated to get at the bottom of the truth since all his versions are doubtful,” sources said. The proposal by Mr Asthana was moved in September last year but he alleged that his boss and CBI director Alok Verma had sent his proposal (of arresting Sana) to the Director of Prosecution in order to delay the arrest.

Sources said that keeping in mind the CBI vs CBI war, it was decided that the Sana probe be handled by the ED first, and based on the outcome, the CBI will decide the future course of action against Mr Sana.

“For the CBI, Sana is a complainant in the case against Rakesh Asthana. It will be interesting to see how they will proceed in this case and make a complainant in the case into an accused. The ED has done something similar as Sana was previously a witness in the (ED) case and has now been made an accused,” a senior official said.

Besides Mr Sana, the ED has investigated former CBI Director A.P. Singh in the Moin Qureshi case and sources said that if and when the CBI decides to register a fresh case against Mr Sana, there is the likelihood of Mr Singh being made an accused in the CBI case. “All the cases, be it in ED or CBI, are interlinked,” the sources said.

Sources said that the Delhi zone of the CBI is in close touch with the ED officials who are associated with the questioning of Mr Sana, and CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla is being briefed about the developments every few hours.

“This is a tricky situation for the CBI. But there is nothing stopping the agency to turn a complainant in the case as accused and probe him. As for Satish Babu Sana’s case, there are multiple angles that the agencies together can probe,” one official said.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate, satish babu sana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

‘Lie’ did not belong to American political lexicon

A delegation from the Association which called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and put forth the demand, later told reporters that milk prices have not been raised since 2014.

Enhance procurement price of milk: Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association

On Tuesday night, when Komath was heading towards his house from Parry's corner, a team of Kilpauk traffic investigation wing police headed by Sub Inspector Ramaswamy intercepted him on Konnur highway and asked him to blow into a breath analyser

Chennai: Man fakes suicide attempt to get seized bike from cops

The student also filed a complaint with the authorities at Tiruvallur station and requested the Southern Railways to take necessary action to change the terminology used to address people with disability as “DIFFERENTLY- ABLED” in all the trains operated by the Southern Railways.

Handicapped? No, it’s ‘differently-abled’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress seeks impartial probe into Siddhartha’s death

Family members and relatives pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Enforcement Directorate says Puri threatening witnesses

Enforcement Directorate.

Constable molests girl medico, allege students

A girl student cries for help as policemen allegedly grab and molest her during the protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SBI fined Rs 5 Lakh for reversing deposit

There was no prior information to the complainant by the bank about this transaction.

The sky’s the limit!

Dr Chandrakanta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham