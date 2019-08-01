Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 BJP not interested i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP not interested in toppling Cong govt in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

PTI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 8:01 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Speaking on Unnao incident, Chouhan said the lawmaker was suspended from the party and arrested by the police.
Referring to the recent fall of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, he said it was due to the grand old party that the government did not last in the southern state and the BJP had no role in it. (Photo: File)
 Referring to the recent fall of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, he said it was due to the grand old party that the government did not last in the southern state and the BJP had no role in it. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said his party is not interested in toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, but they cannot take the responsibility for the "infighting and corruption" within the Kamal Nath-led dispensation, "which might lead to its downfall".

Speaking on a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Chouhan said the lawmaker was suspended from the party and arrested by the police.

 

"From the very beginning, we have categorically maintained that we are not interested in toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, but we cannot take any responsibility for the infighting and corruption in the state government, which might lead to its downfall," he said.

"After the (state Assembly) election results were out, we saw that although we had a higher vote share, none of us (BJP and Congress) could reach the majority mark. But we decided that we will not stake claim to form the government, although some independents and smaller parties were ready to support us. I had said that the Congress should get the first chance to form the government," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Referring to the recent fall of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, he said it was due to the grand old party that the government did not last in the southern state and the BJP had no role in it.

"Congress was behind the fall of the government in Karnataka. We (BJP) had no role in it. We just wanted a stable government in Karnataka. If you go through the history of the Congress, you will see that they have never respected coalition dharma," Chouhan said.

Karnataka BJP president BS Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the chief minister of the southern state for the fourth time on Friday, days after the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government.

Speaking on the Unnao incident, Chouhan said, "We would never tolerate such unethical, immoral and criminal activities in our party. Stern action will be taken irrespective of the person and his stature. The MLA accused in the case has been arrested and has been suspended by the party."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked BJP MLA Sengar and nine others on the charge of murder in connection with a truck-car collision in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli that killed two women and left a 19-year-old woman, who had accused the legislator of raping her in 2017, critically injured.

Lauding the passage of the "triple talaq" bill in Parliament on Tuesday, Chouhan said it was indeed a historic feat for the country and criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal, for not supporting the bill in order to pursue its "appeasement policies".

...
Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, bjp, congress, jd(s), unnao rape case
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

On Wednesday, the CJI had asked for a report on the delay in placing a letter and asked the top court registry to submit details of the letter. (Photo: PTI | File)

Unnao rape survivor’s letter to CJI to be taken up today

Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, and her husband and MLA from the constituency Ravi Rana, did mosquito fogging across the city yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: MP, MLA conduct mosquito fogging drive in Amravati city

A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: Teacher held for molesting 7-year-old student in Guntur

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga. (Photo: ANI)

Hapur: Kanwariyas caught drinking at banks of Ganga; police assure action



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPad Pro killer launched and here’s why it puts Apple’s best to shame

While Apple’s iPad Pro is considered the best in the market right now, the Galaxy Tab S6 bests it in many departments.
 

Brand new Apple product coming this August

CEO Tim Cook confirmed during the earnings call that Apple Card is already being used by thousands of Apple employees in beta mode.
 

Now colour-changing tattoos that can track diabetes, kidney disease

The readings of the colour changing behaviour are gauged using a companion app.
 

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Parliament session may futher extend till August 9

The current session, which was supposed to end on July 27, has already been extended by two weeks, while the Opposition has accused the government of rushing through bills. (Photo: File)

Rakesh Asthana given additional charge of Narcotics Control Bureau for six months

A former CBI officer, Asthana in January this year was shifted to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. (Photo: File)

'Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will cause decline in accidents,' says Nitin Gadkari

The government easily sailed through the vote with 108 members in its favour while 13 voted against it. (Photo: File)

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh rejects CBI closure report in Bargari case

The CBI had filed its closure report on July 4, giving a clean chit to the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, the statement read. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Can pay tribute to Karkare, not respect him,' says RSS leader, backs Pragya Thakur

The RSS leader said Karkare acted wrongly by torturing others while BJP's Pragya Thakur exhibited humanity by amending her statement on Karkare after there was an uproar over her remarks. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham