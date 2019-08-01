Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 AgustaWestland case: ...
AgustaWestland case: ‘Dead’ key witness to depose today

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 1, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 1:44 am IST
The court was hearing the anticipatory bail application filed by Mr Puri in connection with AgustaWestland scam.
The Enforcement Directorate also told a Delhi court that Mr Puri, is threatening witnesses in the VVIP chopper scam.
New Delhi: A key witness in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, who was declared dead by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) barely 24 hours ago, will appear before the court on Thursday.

K.K. Khosla, who was in possession of certain valuable documents in the case, surfaced on Wednesday — a day after the agency investigating case told the court that he is possibly dead.

 

The agency’s lawyer D.P. Singh said “a little birdie” had told investigators that Mr Khosla would be available for questioning in a day or two. Mr Singh also asked the court to direct Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to join the investigation.

The statement comes just 24 hours after the agency had told the court on Tuesday that Khosla, a witness in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP copter case, had been missing for four months and “must have been killed”. The Enforcement Directorate also told a Delhi court that Mr Puri, is threatening witnesses in the VVIP chopper scam.

...
