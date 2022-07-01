  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2022 PM to unveil 30-feet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM to unveil 30-feet bronze statue at Bhimavaram on July 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jul 1, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2022, 12:42 am IST
KAKINADA: The West Godavari District Administration is gearing up for the Big Day, July 4, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 30-feet bronze statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju in ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram town.

Under the Azaadi-Ka-Amrutostvav programme, which remembers the great freedom fighters on the occasion of the ‘75 years of Independence’ celebrations, Alluri Seetharama Raju’s 125th birthday celebrations too would be held the day.

The Union Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and the state government have sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the programme. The Kshatriya Seva Samithi’s Andhra Pradesh and Telangana units and the Alluri Seetharama Raju Seva Samithi (ASRS) are making the arrangements along with government officials.

A donor bearing the name of Alluri Seetharama Raju, of Agarru village in Palakollu mandal, gave Rs 3 crore for sculpting and installing the bronze statue.

He is a contractor. According to the sculptors, 16 kilos of bronze was used for the statue, which was brought to Bhimavaram town last night from Vijayawada. The finishing touches for the statue would be completed by Friday.

They said the 30-feet bronze statue was crafted within 30 days. The officials are constructing a special bridge across Vempadu canal to clear the route for the Prime Minister to reach the spot directly, and a helipad at Pedaamiram village.

West Godavari collector Prashanti said arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit on July 4 are currently being made. Bhimavaram is being beautified with greenery. Officials have identified 36 families associated with freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju and the PM would felicitate them.

The Alluri Seethaarama Raju (ASR) Seva Samithi president Gadiraju Subba Raju said the area where the Alluri Seetharama Raju statue is installed in ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram would be developed as a tourism spot.

He said the Kshatriya Seva Samithi and ASR Samithi have not been waiting for the government funds and the works are being done on an urgent basis now to complete them before the PM’s arrival.

Union Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Kishan Reddy reviewed the meeting arrangements and the state ministers also visited the area. Officials removed the encroachments on both sides of the road.

Narasapuram MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju wants to attend the programme on July 4. He told the Deccan Chronicle that he has made arrangements to visit Bhimavaram on the day. However, he was not sure whether the circumstances in Andhra Pradesh are in favour of him or not.

Tags: narendra modi, alluri seetarama raju
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


ADVERTISEMENT

