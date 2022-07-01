AP gets 12pc excess rainfall in June

Southwest Monsoon did make a good beginning in Andhra Pradesh. The state received 12 per cent excess rain over the normal in June. (Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: The Southwest Monsoon did make a good beginning in Andhra Pradesh. The state received 12 per cent excess rain over the normal in June.

Stating this, IMD director for Amaravati, Stella S, said the state received 105.7mm of rainfall against the normal of 94.1mm.

The highest rainfall was registered in YSR district at 129.5mm against the normal of 68mm; an excess of 90 per cent. The least was in Krishna district that received 76.9mm against a normal fall of 123.8mm; a deficit of 38 per cent.

Among the districts that received surplus rainfall were Anantapur that received 75 per cent excess fall, Chittor 59 per cent excess and East Godavari 44 per cent excess.

The districts that received less rainfall are Guntur 33 per cent less than normal, Prakasam 33 per cent and Srikakulam 28 per cent. Visakhapatnam received 1233.9mm of rainfall against the normal of 141.7mm. The deficit was 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal off North Odisha on July 4. It is likely to move inland and weaken over Madhya Pradesh as a trough of low pressure, IMD said.

Under its influence, north Andhra Pradesh is likely to get moderate to heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh receives about 90 per cent of its rainfall from the southwest monsoon.