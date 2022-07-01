  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2022 2 held for conspirin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 1, 2022, 11:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2022, 11:18 pm IST
The Udaipur district court gave direction to the Rajasthan Police to hand over the case diary to NIA
People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)
 People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)

Udaipur: Two men were arrested for conspiring the murder of a tailor here and produced in a local court on Friday.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Udaipur, granted one-day transit remand of the duo. They will now be produced in an NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday by the ATS, an advocate said.

At the same time, the Udaipur district court gave direction to the Rajasthan Police to hand over the case diary to NIA. The case will be investigated by the NIA after formalities of the case transfer are completed.

Public Prosecutor Kapil Todawat said the ATS produced Mohsin and Asif, who were arrested on Thursday night, in the CJM court, which granted transit remand for producing them in a designated NIA court in Jaipur because the trial of the case will now run there.

"Since the formalities of handing over the case are underway, the ATS will produce both accused arrested last night before the designated NIA court on Saturday," he said.

Additional Director General (SOG and ATS) Ashok Rathore said the two men were arrested on Thursday night for criminal conspiracy and conducting a recce of the tailor's shop.

"The two are co-conspirators in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal and are being interrogated," an official had said in the morning.

Rathore said main accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad have been shifted to a high-security prison in Ajmer. They hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal in his shop in Udaipur's Mal Das street on Tuesday over a controversial post and fled on a motorcycle.

They also shot a video of the crime and made another video confessing that they have "beheaded" the tailor for insulting Islam. They were caught in Bhim town of Rajsamand district hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, a statement of the ATS and SOG reiterated that both the main accused had links with Pakistan-based sources. "It was informed in a press conference on June 29 by the DGP that these accused have connections with the organisation, Dawat-e-Islami," the statement said.

Officials said the motorcycle used for escape by them had "2611" as its registration number, a possible reference to the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Serial terror attacks in Mumbai took place on November 26 and referred to as 26/11 in general.

Akhtari had paid Rs 1,000 to obtain the number of his choice for the motorcycle which he had bought in March 2013, officials said.

Meanwhile, members of the Jain community demanded more security for a resident of an Udaipur locality mentioned in the video clip posted by the alleged killers of Kanhaiya Lal.

They met the district collector and handed over a memorandum pressing for enhanced security for tyre trader Nitin Jain and his family, who live in Sector 11.

Riaz Akhtari had mentioned in a video that some people living in Sector 11 should also be beheaded.

The Udaipur police has already deputed two policemen outside the house of Nitin Jain and members of the community have demanded more security to ensure that another incident like Kanhaiya Lal murder does not happen.

On the other hand, the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra was held in Udaipur on Friday amid heavy security arrangements. Special permission was granted by the district administration to take out the procession as a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas on Tuesday night following Kanhaiya Lal's murder.

Thousands of people attended the procession, which began from Jagdish Chowk and expected to end late at night.

Around 3,000 policemen have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order.

"We hope that the yatra goes well. Senior officials have been deployed on key points. Volunteers of the organisers are also working in close coordination of the police," ADG Dinesh MN, who is camping in Udaipur, said.

Slogans like 'Jai Shree Ram' were raised during the yatra.

At the same time, markets in Churu and Barmer districts were kept closed in protest against Kanhaiya Lal's murder. Traders of Kota and Bharatpur have called for a bandh on Saturday.

...
Tags: udaipur violence, hate crime
Location: India, Rajasthan


Latest From Nation

Alluri Seetharama Raju. (Photo: Wikipedia)

No Seetha, no woman in Seetharama Raju’s life

MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar.

Remand of Anantha Babu extended up to July 15

Four workers of Imami Agritech Ltd, an edible oil factory, fell seriously ill after they were exposed to noxious gases while cleaning the drainage area of the plant at Pantapalem in Muthukuru mandal. (DC representational Photo)

4 workers of oil refinery unit fall ill after exposure to gas

The Mango Express that carries tones of fruits to north India this season every year failed to take off this time. (PTI file photo)

No mango express to Delhi this year



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Day after Uddhav's resignation, BJP to hold meetings to decide next course of action

Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis leaves after attending a party meeting, at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Agnipath protests refuse to die down across India

Youngsters vandalise a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Bhabua Station in Kaimur district of Bihar, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI)

Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on block by July

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->