Some Telangana districts remain vulnerable to Covid

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2021, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 2:05 am IST
Safety protocols of masks, hand washing and social distancing cannot be given up, as of now
 Experts state that even if 50 per cent of the population wears masks properly, it would go a long way in containing the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: The decline of Covid-19 positive cases is rather slow and there have been reports of sporadic bursts, which imply that safety protocols of masks, hand washing and social distancing cannot be given up, as of now. Experts state that even if 50 per cent of the population wears masks properly, it would go a long way in containing the spread of coronavirus.

It should be noted that districts like Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri continue to report more than 50 cases everyday.

 

The alarming trend would continue in those districts and only a clear monitoring for variants can help assess the situation.

At a workshop under the aegis of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, speakers urged everyone to opt for the vaccine to stay safe from infections.  The government has urged all stakeholders to go in for measures that can achieve maximum vaccinations.

