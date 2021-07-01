Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 SC dismisses plea ag ...
SC dismisses plea against Telangana's order mandating e-pass for movement amid Covid

Published Jul 1, 2021, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 1:44 pm IST
A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubhramanian refused to entertain the plea saying it s a temporary measure
The apex court dismissed the plea saying the measure is temporary and not even permanent. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the Telangana government's notification under the Disaster Management Act which prevents movement by mandating e-pass during COVID-19.

A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubhramanian refused to entertain the plea saying it s a temporary measure and the validity of the notification has expired.

 

The plea was filed by a law student saying that the Telangana Government is illegally denying the right of unimpeded access to the capital city of Hyderabad to the people of Andhra Pradesh, by mandating e-pass amid COVID-19.

"You cannot just go with a patient to full hospitals. You apply for a pass if you travel with a patient. From Noida to Ghaziabad and then to Delhi e-pass was required," the Bench said. Responding to this, the advocate appearing for the petitioner said that Delhi is different.

The apex court dismissed the plea and said, "Delhi is the capital of India. What are you saying? Even lawyers had to get an e-pass. Sorry, we will not entertain this. This measure is temporary and not even permanent. Dismissed."

 

