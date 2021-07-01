Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 'Not much data ...
'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 1:13 pm IST
On Doctor's Day, the AIIMS director also remembered the health care workers who lost their lives during the COVID pandemic
All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)
New Delhi: The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that there is not much data available on the Delta plus variant to suggest that it is more infective or has a higher rate of mortality.

He advised that if people follow COVID appropriate behaviour and take the COVID-19 vaccination, then they will be safe against any emerging variant.

 

"There isn't much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it's more infectious, causing more deaths, or has developed significant immune escape mechanism. But if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated, we'll be safe against any of emerging variants," Dr Guleria told ANI.

"Doctors are fighting for the last one year and we should appreciate their work. We should also remember those who sacrificed their lives. While remembering them, we should create a situation where the cases do not increase further. We should follow COVID appropriate behaviour and should also adopt vaccination so that there should be less strain on the doctors and the hospitals," he added.

 

Dr Guleria also raised the issue of violence against doctors and added that it is demoralising for the medical community.

"We should appreciate and respect the work doctors are doing and should condemn violence against doctors. It is a very big threat which is demoralising for the medical community," the AIIMS director said.

