Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 No discussion yet on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No discussion yet on CM face for 2023, no natives vs migrants divide in K'taka Cong

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2021, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 2:39 pm IST
On the K'taka Pradesh Youth Congress President issue, Siddaramaiah said, we don't have anything to do with it, as it is an independent body
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)
 Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Mysuru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there have been no talks yet within the Congress regarding its Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 assembly polls, as he also ruled out any natives vs migrants divide in the party's state unit.

"There has been no discussion at all (on the next CM candidate), no such discussions have taken place on this in the Congress. Election is still one year-ten months away. Election has to happen, new legislators will come, based on their opinion, high command will decide, why discuss now," Siddaramaiah said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question he said, there is no natives vs migrants issue in the Congress.

"...I came to Congress from outside, didn't I become the Chief Minister, then where is the talk of natives or migrants. There is no such thing," he said in response to a question on talks about natives vs migrants in the party.

Siddaramaiah had joined the Congress with his followers in 2006, after he was expelled from JD(S), and went on to become Chief Minister in 2013.

The issue of CM face during the 2023 assembly polls, has widened fissures within the party, and also has triggered a game of one-upmanship between state Congress President D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who is the legislature party leader.

 

Recently, several MLAs had openly favoured Siddaramaiah as the CM face, despite diktat from the party leadership, which had irked Shivakumar, who is also nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions.

On the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress President issue, ruling out any differences between him and Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said, we don't have anything to do with it, as it is an independent body.

"It (Youth Congress) is an independent body, an election was held for it, the returning officer and the National Youth Congress President will look into issues... what I have suggested is an amicable settlement to resolve the issue that has cropped up," he said.

 

Differences between incumbent state Youth Congress President Raksha Ramaiah and his rival Mohammed Haris Nalapad has become murkier, forcing the party high command to step in to sort out.

Raksha became the president in February after an election in which Nalapad came first, but was disqualified at the last minute due to an assault case against him.

There seems to be some discontent about the compromise formula suggested, under which Raksha will hold the president's post for 18 months and Nalapad, for the remaining 18 months.

Raksha, son of former minister M R Seetharam has Siddaramaiah's backing, whereas Nalapad, son of MLA N A Haris is supported by Shivakumar, party sources said.

 

Hitting out at the BJP government in the state over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Siddaramaiah demanded that an assembly session should be called immediately.

"They (BJP) don't have belief in democracy...they should have called the assembly amid the crisis thrown by the second wave and taken the opposition into confidence...why is the assembly for? It looks like they don't want to face the opposition fearing their true colours will come out," he said in response to a question.

...
Tags: karnataka congress, karnataka assembly, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Related Stories

Don't project me as CM face, Siddaramaiah to MLAs as fissures in Karnataka Cong widen
2 more Congress MLAs back Siddaramaiah as CM candidate in next assembly election

Latest From Nation

Narayan said the date of opening of offline classes depends on the success of this vaccination drive and the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard. (AFP Photo)

Vaccinate all college students by July 7: Karnataka DCM to VCs

The IMD on Wednesday said conditions are unlikely to be favourable for further advance of the monsoon in these regions. (PTI Photo)

Heat wave likely over northern plains in next 2 days: IMD

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

Kerala has the best single window clearance system for industries in southern India. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala government to come out with second package for MSMEs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)

Govt panel refuses SII permission to conduct Phase 2, 3 trials of Covavax on children

The government panel has asked the Institute to complete trials on adults first. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses plea against Telangana's order mandating e-pass for movement amid Covid

The apex court dismissed the plea saying the measure is temporary and not even permanent. (Photo: PTI)

Passengers coming from Maharashtra need vaccine certificate to enter Karnataka

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

NIA arrests 2 Lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad

The arrested brothers have been remanded to judicial custody, the NIA said adding that further investigation is underway. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham