Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 More drones seen in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

More drones seen in Jammu; security agencies put on alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 1, 2021, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 1:30 am IST
Quadracopters sighted over military installations
14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)

SRINAGAR: Three more flying objects -- possibly drones -- were spotted over strategically important areas of Jammu on Wednesday. Security forces opened fire at them following which they withdrew, officials said.

The unnamed officials quoted by local newsgathering agencies said that the drones were seen hovering over Miran Sahab, Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas of Jammu where several military bases and sensitive installations are located.

 

They said that the first "unidentified flying object" at a height of about 1,000 meters was sighted near a place called Goswami Enclave in Kaluchak area at around 4.40 am. The second one was spotted near the Indian Air Force ‘Signal’ in the neighbouring Kunjwani area and the third at Miran Sahab at around 6 am. “All these activities on the third consecutive day were witnessed near defence installations but the alert security personnel quickly swung into action and opened fire at these objects,” said an official.

 

On June 27, the overly sensitive Air Force Station at Jammu had come under a terror attack when two low-intensity bombs believed to have been dropped by drones hit a barracks and an open space in quick succession, leaving two IAF personnel were injured in the explosions that took place within a gap of five minutes.

A day later, the Army averted two separate drone activities in Ratnuchak-Kaluchak belt close to the border with Pakistan in Jammu region and, thereby, as was claimed by it, foiled a possible threat in this extremely sensitive military area. The activity continued on Tuesday when the drone-like objects were seen flying at a couple of places in the same security belt.

 

The Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army officials in Jammu had said on Monday that as many as 14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border (called Working Boundary by Islamabad) and Line of Control (LoC) in the recent past.

They said that the areas which witnessed the activity include Jammu, Rajouri, Samba and Kathua districts of Indian-administered Kashmir. Six sorties with weapon payloads were found in Samba sector, three to four in Hiranagar sector and two each in Nowshera-Rajouri and Arnia sectors.

J&K’s director general of police, Dilbagh Singh, said that in the recent past drones have been used to drop weapons and narcotic consignments. He said that the twin blasts at the Jammu Air Force base was a “terror attack” in which IED payloads were dropped using drones. A security alert for all vital installations in the Jammu region as well as Kashmir Valley was issued on Sunday itself.

 

In view of the June 27 bombing at the Air Force Station Jammu and subsequent increased activity of illegal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASes) in Jammu region, director general (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG), M.A. Ganapathy, who is also DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Director General Central Industrial Security Force, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal arrived in Jammu to assess the situation.

Rajouri’s DC Rajesh Kumar Shavan has, through an order issued on Wednesday, banned the storage, sale or possession and use and transportation of the flying machines (drones). He has also directed those having drones or like objects in their possession to deposit them with the local police station.

 

However, the government agencies using drones for mapping, surveys and surveillance would get the local police station in-charge and executive magistrate informed, the order says.

...
Tags: drones, jammu, bombing, drone attack, air force station, indian army, pakistan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

BJP workers show a sword on a damaged vehicle after clash with farmers protesting against three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

BJP men scuffle with farmers at Ghazipur

According to forest officials, the 10-11-year-old leopardess got entangled in a snare set up by poachers in the reserve forest area close to the village. (Representational Image: PTI)

Severed carcass of leopard found near a village in Chittoor district

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Centre had allotted 25.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers quota to Telangana for kharif of which 8.38 lakh metric tonnes including 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stocks were available in the state at present. (AFP Photo)

Telangana meets 25% kharif target in June, thanks to copious rains

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Andhra Pradesh flays Telangana move to draw water from Krishna basin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

BJP to pull up socks in Telangana, churns out strategy to gain foothold

The state BJP is focussing on its organisational structure. It has decided to appoint convenors to 119 Assembly constituencies, 17 conveners of Parliament segments. (Representational image: PTI)

Passengers coming from Maharashtra need vaccine certificate to enter Karnataka

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. (PTI Photo)

Severed carcass of leopard found near a village in Chittoor district

According to forest officials, the 10-11-year-old leopardess got entangled in a snare set up by poachers in the reserve forest area close to the village. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham