Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 India sees slight ri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India sees slight rise in COVID cases, reports 48,786 new infections, 1,005 deaths

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 11:30 am IST
The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 per cent of the total infections
People stand outside a COVID vaccination centre in Bengaluru, June 28, 2021. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)
 People stand outside a COVID vaccination centre in Bengaluru, June 28, 2021. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 48,786 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,99,459 with 1,005 fresh fatalities.

 

According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively  33.57 crore vaccine  doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.97 per cent.

As many as 19,21,450 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,20,21,494.

The daily positivity rate  was recorded at 2.54  per cent . It has been less than five per cent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.64 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,94,88,918,  while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

 

...
Tags: covid update, india covid second wave, union health ministry, increase in covid cases, covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The apex court dismissed the plea saying the measure is temporary and not even permanent. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses plea against Telangana's order mandating e-pass for movement amid Covid

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

The government panel has asked the Institute to complete trials on adults first. (Photo: PTI)

Govt panel refuses SII permission to conduct Phase 2, 3 trials of Covavax on children

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

Dr Reddy's denied approval for Phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid vaccine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

More drones seen in Jammu; security agencies put on alert

14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)

Passengers coming from Maharashtra need vaccine certificate to enter Karnataka

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

India says U.S. social media giants must obey its laws

The comments by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad follow accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that Twitter Inc had violated rules requiring it to appoint new compliance officers. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham