Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 India says U.S. soci ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India says U.S. social media giants must obey its laws

REUTERS
Published Jul 1, 2021, 10:13 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 10:13 am IST
You have to be accountable to India's constitution and India's laws, said IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
The comments by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad follow accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that Twitter Inc had violated rules requiring it to appoint new compliance officers. (PTI file photo)
 The comments by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad follow accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that Twitter Inc had violated rules requiring it to appoint new compliance officers. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: India's technology minister said on Wednesday that U.S. social media giants must obey the laws of his country, where they are doing brisk business.

The comments by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad follow accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) had violated rules requiring it to appoint new compliance officers.

 

"You operate in India, you make good money in India ... but you will take the position that 'I will only be governed by laws of America' ... This is plainly not acceptable," Prasad said during the India Global Forum 2021 event.

"You have to be accountable to India's constitution and India's laws."

The minister also objected to a recent brief block imposed by Twitter on his account for a tweet he issued years ago, as it violated U.S. laws, saying the platform must then also obey Indian laws.

Industry executives say India's tussle with Twitter, coupled with discontent over increasing regulatory scrutiny of other U.S. digital giants such as Facebook's WhatsApp and Amazon (AMZN.O), has soured the business environment in a growth market.

 

WhatsApp has 530 million users while Facebook has 410 million in India - their top market by users globally, while Twitter has 18 million users.

As acrimony grows with Indian authorities, Twitter faces at least five police cases in different states. Its non-compliance with new rules raised suggestions that Twitter may no longer enjoy legal protection in India over content posted by users. read more

On Wednesday, an Indian state challenged in the Supreme Court a bar on police action against Twitter's country head, Manish Maheshwari, after a lower court protected him against arrest over an accusation that the platform had been used to spread hate.

 

Police in Uttar Pradesh, ruled by Modi's party, issued a summons this month to Maheshwari over a video that they said had incited "hate and enmity" between Hindu and Muslim communities. read more

Twitter and police in Uttar Pradesh declined to comment. Maheshwari did not respond.

When Maheshwari approached the lower court, he argued that the investigation concerned content on the Twitter platform, which is run by Twitter Inc, a company "incorporated under the laws of the United States of America," according to a court filing seen by Reuters but not made public.

 

Twitter's Indian unit had no role in "operation and management of the said platform", the filing added.

The Uttar Pradesh case concerns the spread of a video in which some apparently Hindu men beat an elderly man, believed to be a Muslim, and cut his beard.

Other cases arose from complaints that some politically sensitive regions were depicted as outside India in a map on Twitter's careers website, or that child pornography was visible on its platform.

Twitter has not commented on the map cases. On Tuesday, it said it had a policy of zero tolerance for sexual exploitation of children.

 

...
Tags: twitter india, social media platforms, whatsapp and twitter, union it minister ravi shankar prasad, manish maheshwari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 01 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

The investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru riots case: NIA arrests key conspirator Syed Abbas

BJP workers show a sword on a damaged vehicle after clash with farmers protesting against three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

BJP men scuffle with farmers at Ghazipur

14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)

More drones seen in Jammu; security agencies put on alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

More drones seen in Jammu; security agencies put on alert

14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)

Passengers coming from Maharashtra need vaccine certificate to enter Karnataka

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham