Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 Govt panel refuses S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt panel refuses SII permission to conduct Phase 2, 3 trials of Covavax on children

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
SII had applied to the DCGI seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of Covavax on children at 10 sites
The government panel has asked the Institute to complete trials on adults first. (Photo: PTI)
 The government panel has asked the Institute to complete trials on adults first. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An expert panel constituted by the government has recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct phase two and three clinical trials of Covavax COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 2-17 years, said sources on Thursday.

According to the sources, the government panel has asked the Institute to complete trials on adults first.

 

The CEO of Pune-based SII, Adar Poonawalla, had in March this year said that the trials for 'Covavax', the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US-based vaccine manufacturer Novavax, have begun in India, and added that he is hoping the vaccine launch will take place by September this year.

The Serum Institute of India had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of Covavax on children at 10 sites.

"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended that the Pune-based company should submit the safety and immunogenicity data of Covavax from the ongoing trials in adults for considering the trials in children," sources told ANI.

 

Novavax's vaccine candidate has partnered with Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India to produce doses in India.

Last month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi began the screening of children in the age group of 6 to 12 years for the clinical trials of Covaxin, the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine.

AIIMS Delhi has already completed the clinical trial for a single dose of Covaxin for children aged 12-18 age group.

Meanwhile the US had in May approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Pfizer's shot is the first to be cleared in the United States for children 12 to 15.

 

...
Tags: serum institute of india (sii), covavax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The apex court dismissed the plea saying the measure is temporary and not even permanent. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses plea against Telangana's order mandating e-pass for movement amid Covid

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

Dr Reddy's denied approval for Phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

The arrested brothers have been remanded to judicial custody, the NIA said adding that further investigation is underway. (Representational image: ANI)

NIA arrests 2 Lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)

Passengers coming from Maharashtra need vaccine certificate to enter Karnataka

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

NIA arrests 2 Lashkar terrorists from Hyderabad

The arrested brothers have been remanded to judicial custody, the NIA said adding that further investigation is underway. (Representational image: ANI)

India says U.S. social media giants must obey its laws

The comments by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad follow accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that Twitter Inc had violated rules requiring it to appoint new compliance officers. (PTI file photo)

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham