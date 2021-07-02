Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2021 Despite pandemic, Ju ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Despite pandemic, June witnesses record land transactions in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 2, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 12:46 am IST
One of the state’s huge money spinners, the department did a record-breaking collection during the otherwise rainy days
There were a total number 2,00,000 registrations of agricultural and non-agricultural assets in June in the state. (AFP Photo)
 There were a total number 2,00,000 registrations of agricultural and non-agricultural assets in June in the state. (AFP Photo)

HYDERABAD: Though the pandemic has dented the state exchequer like never before, the month of June seems to have brought cheers to the stamps and registration department. One of the state’s huge money-spinners, the department did a record-breaking collection during the otherwise rainy days. 

Ironic it may sound, but people did not hesitate to spend money even in the worst Covid situation to purchase assets while some others sell their properties to make money. Though realtors and builders were worried about their businesses due to Covid-19 and the following lockdown in the state, June proved their apprehensions uncalled for.

 

The figures show that the coronavirus failed to make a big impact on the rich and the mighty. The virus continued to spread in May, and the number of registrations dropped due to the announcement of lockdown, however, there were still close to 40,000 transactions in the month. In June, records were broken.

There were a total number 2,00,000 registrations of agricultural and non-agricultural assets in June in the state. Despite the adverse conditions, the government received the expected level of revenue. The boom in real estate business has become a topic of discussion even in times of fear of coronavirus. Property sales are booming in all districts across the state.

 

The offices of the sub-registrars and tahsildars under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are full of activity with people buying and selling lands and other properties.

It is rumoured that the sales will double this month. The government will increase the value of registrations and registration fees from August 1 as per the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee which is likely to submit a report to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao within one to two days.

There is a talk doing rounds in the market that registration charges may be almost doubled compared to the present tariff. Sub-registrars and tahsildars are said to be expecting all potential buyers to complete registrations within this month.

 

Land transactions in June

Item applications completed
Registrations / Mutations    84,047  75,901
Virasath 6,229  5,328
Part distributions  251   209
Pending mutations 12,747 12,669
Nala Conversions 3,023  2,608

 

Land transactions in May

Item applications  completed
Registrations / Mutations  19,793  17,419
Virasath 1,787  1,528
Part distributions  52 44
Pending mutations 3,730   3,712
Nala Conversions 931 785

 

 

Non-agricultural asset transactions in June

Registrations: 91,771

Revenue through registrations: Rs.1186.94 crore

Booked slots: 58.735

...
Tags: land registrations, telangana, pandemic, covid-19, june, registration department, revenue, record collections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Experts state that even if 50 per cent of the population wears masks properly, it would go a long way in containing the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)

Some Telangana districts remain vulnerable to Covid

Sarbanand Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Cabinet rejig on the cards, Scindia, Sonowal maybe in

Supreme Court: (PTI)

Kidnapper cannot be sentenced for life if he treats victim well: SC

Jurala project. (Photo:DC)

Nettempadu lift to operationalize two more pumps to draw more Krishna waters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says U.S. social media giants must obey its laws

The comments by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad follow accusations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that Twitter Inc had violated rules requiring it to appoint new compliance officers. (PTI file photo)

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. (PTI Photo)

No discussion yet on CM face for 2023, no natives vs migrants divide in K'taka Cong

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Dr Reddy's denied approval for Phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India. (Representational image: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham