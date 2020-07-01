99th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

587,120

1,328

Recovered

348,660

821

Deaths

17,417

7

Maharashtra174761909117855 Delhi87360562352680 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana163397294260 Andhra Pradesh152526988193 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar10076754468 Assam8548564812 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2020 Tamil Nadu surpasses ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu surpasses Delhi to occupy second position in coronavirus cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 1, 2020, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2020, 7:50 pm IST
However, Delhi has some encouraging news as it has for the past seven days shown a decline in fresh cases.
Tamil Nadu under lockdown. (PTI)
 Tamil Nadu under lockdown. (PTI)

With close to 4,000 fresh cases in a day, Tamil Nadu has overtaken Delhi to become the second most coronavirus affected state in India after Maharashtra. While Tamil Nadu now has 90,167 cases, the Union Territory of Delhi has 87,360 confirmed positive cases.

However, Delhi has some encouraging news as it has for the past seven days shown a decline in fresh cases. Delhi’s recovery rate is 66.03 per cent, which is much higher than the national average of 59.07 per cent.

 

Economist Shamika Ravi, who is constantly tracking the Covid graph, said Delhi seems to have peaked with successive days of declining daily cases. She said another week will confirm this, but Delhi is showing a “reversal of trend”, with increased testing over the last few days.With some positive indicators, Delhi may soon be on road to normality.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493.

For the fifth consecutive day, coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, which translates to around 59.43 per cent of patients having recovered so far.

Of the 507 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 245 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Delhi and 60 are from Tamil Nadu. Moreover, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal began emerging as new hotspots.

Some parallel developments

India’s first COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin has got approval for human trials. It has been jointly developed by ICMR, NIV (Pune) and Bharat Biotech.

The Tamil Nadu government has also issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of
coronavirus.

It includes prohibition for "physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water to be allowed inside the religious place."

Offerings such as coconut, fruits and flowers shall not be allowed. During poojas and abishekam, the public must not be allowed to sit inside and witness the event, the SOP said.

In view of the potential health issues, "devotees may be discouraged to do prostration /angapradhatchanam till normalcy returns."

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus testing


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday amid border tensions with China

NHRC notice to DGP, TN and SP, Thoothukudi over deaths of father, son due to 'police torture'. (Photo- Twitter)

Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: NHRC issue notices to state DGP, Thoothukudi SP

Representational image. (AP)

Indian, Chinese armies emphasise on expeditious, phased de-escalation

CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi at Pandharpur. (Twitter)

Uddhav visits Pandharpur, prays for a miracle to end coronavirus crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sopore terror attack: Forces save 3-year-old from bullets

Police rescue 3-year-old boy from bullets in J-K's Sopore. (ANI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi to state governments: Accept coronavirus as the problem and fight it

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Ecommerce products may be asked to name manufacturing country

The Delhi High Court. (ANI)

PM Modi pitches for ration card unity of India

Representational image. (PTI)

58 funeral attendees infected in Salem, Tamil Nadu minister tests positive for virus

A doctor checks the temperature of a man at a mobile clinic during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham