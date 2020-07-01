98th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2020 In marathon meeting, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In marathon meeting, Indian Army tells China to take verifiable steps to de-escalate

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 1, 2020, 6:11 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2020, 6:19 am IST
The previous meeting between the two on June 22 had lasted for 11 hours, the second Corps commander-level meeting.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

New Delhi: India and Chinese Corps Commanders on Tuesday held a marathon meeting that lasted over 12 hours at Chushul in Ladakh to work out the details to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.  

The meeting between  14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region  commander Maj Gen Liu Lin started around 11 am in Indian side of the line of actual control (LAC) and went on till late night.

 

The previous meeting between the two on June 22 had lasted for 11 hours. Tuesday's meeting was also the third meeting between the two army commanders this month.

According to sources, India asked China to take steps to restore the trust factor in the dialogue after the Galwan clash. The two armies also discussed the process of mutual disengagement along each stand-off point along the LAC.

India is believed to have told the Chinese army to take verifiable steps to de-escalate the situation and disengage its soldiers from the LAC. As a way forward, India, sources said, urged Chinese troops to withdraw at least 2-3 kilometers from the LAC.  

India and China are involved in a bitter stand-off at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Hot Springs- Gogra Post, Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldie sector.

According to sources, India on Tuesday reiterated its demand that the Chinese restore status quo at the LAC prior to April 2020.

India has objected to China’s attempt to try to change the LAC at Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley by bringing in more troops, heavy weapons and constructing fortifications.

However, sources said that dis-engagement, whenever it will start, would be a long process which can take months.

Even though in the last Corps Commander meeting on June 22, both sides had reached a “consensus to disengage” from “all friction areas” in Ladakh, there has been no improvement on the ground.

Infact, ground reports suggest that there has been further mobilisation of troops by both armies  at the LAC in last few days. India has also deployed tanks, heavy artillery and air defence system in the Ladakh sector to counter Chinese deployment in the Ladakh sector.

Both armies are in an eyeball-to-eyeball position in many areas in the Ladakh and Chinese army is trying to open new fronts.  

While India is expecting the arrival of Rafale fighter aircraft by July end, it is also ordering many other weapons and ammunition on an emergency basis. Indian Air Force is reported planning to buy advance version of the precision Spice-2000 bombs, which were used last year during the air strike on Balakot.

The Indian Army is also looking to buy specialised waterproof clothing for its soldiers deployed at Galwan Valley.

...
Tags: galwan valley standoff, ladakh border, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties, indian army, line of actual control (lac)


