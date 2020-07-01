98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Fresh covid cases confirm community spread in Bengaluru, health department in denial

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 1, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2020, 11:34 am IST
ILI and SARI cases turning positive for Corona continues to be a worry with nearly 100 such cases getting recorded
BBMP uses water mist cannon spray in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo
  BBMP uses water mist cannon spray in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo

While the health department is yet to acknowledge community outbreak, the fresh cases give a strong indication. Of the 947 cases, in nearly 600 cases the source of infection is not found.

Bengaluru continues to be under the grip of Coronavirus with 503 fresh cases. Karnataka continues to steadily record more deaths and on Tuesday 20 deaths were reported. Bellary topped the list with 6 deaths followed by Bengaluru with 4 deaths.

 

Department of Health and Family Welfare which had concealed the source of infection in its bulletin issued from the past 2 days, chose to divulge it on Tuesday. It reveals that there are 588 cases across the state, a majority from Bengaluru with the source of infection yet to be traced.

All these weeks, the cases were on the rise due to influx of returnees from different states, especially Maharashtra. Karnataka too like many other states defended the spurt in covid cases by blaming returnees from corona hot spots.

But the Tuesday's bulletin showed that out of 947 cases, there were only 51 cases of returnees and the total fresh cases continue to be high and the health department isn't accepting community spread.

The state is yet to deal the situation with an iron fist. ILI and SARI cases turning positive for Corona continues to be a cause for worry with nearly 100 such cases getting recorded. While Bellari recorded 61 Corona positive cases, the remaining districts have less than 50 cases.

There were 235 recoveries leaving the state to deal with 7,074 active cases.

...
Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, community spread, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


