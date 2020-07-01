Fresh covid cases confirm community spread in Bengaluru, health department in denial

While the health department is yet to acknowledge community outbreak, the fresh cases give a strong indication. Of the 947 cases, in nearly 600 cases the source of infection is not found.

Bengaluru continues to be under the grip of Coronavirus with 503 fresh cases. Karnataka continues to steadily record more deaths and on Tuesday 20 deaths were reported. Bellary topped the list with 6 deaths followed by Bengaluru with 4 deaths.

Department of Health and Family Welfare which had concealed the source of infection in its bulletin issued from the past 2 days, chose to divulge it on Tuesday. It reveals that there are 588 cases across the state, a majority from Bengaluru with the source of infection yet to be traced.

All these weeks, the cases were on the rise due to influx of returnees from different states, especially Maharashtra. Karnataka too like many other states defended the spurt in covid cases by blaming returnees from corona hot spots.

But the Tuesday's bulletin showed that out of 947 cases, there were only 51 cases of returnees and the total fresh cases continue to be high and the health department isn't accepting community spread.

The state is yet to deal the situation with an iron fist. ILI and SARI cases turning positive for Corona continues to be a cause for worry with nearly 100 such cases getting recorded. While Bellari recorded 61 Corona positive cases, the remaining districts have less than 50 cases.

There were 235 recoveries leaving the state to deal with 7,074 active cases.