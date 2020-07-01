98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2020 Ernakulam market clo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ernakulam market closed after three workers test positive for COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Jul 1, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Those in the primary contact list of the three workers have been quarantined and swab samples of 26 persons have been sent for virus test
Ernakulam market
 Ernakulam market

The busy Ernakulam market in Kochi has been temporarily closed after three sales staff at an electrical shop in the market tested positive for COVID-19.
District collector S. Suhas has ordered closure of parts of the market from St Francis Cathedral to Ernakulam Press Club road and Convent Junction-Public Library Junction. The closed areas are part of the Ernakulam Broadway and market, the busiest commercial spots in Kochi.

Earlier, an employer at the shop tested positive for the virus while two of his colleagues got infected on Tuesday. Those in the primary contact list of the three workers have been quarantined and swab samples of 26 persons have been sent for virus test.
District collector has asked for conduct of random test among shop workers in the market area and to collect swab samples from symptomatic persons.

 

Minister VS Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the district, has called for immediate measures before the situation gets serious. Shops outside the containment zones also have to be shut, if social distancing is not followed, he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Road Transport Corporation depot at Angamaly in Ernakulam district has shut after a bus conductor tested positive for virus infection.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 131 new cases, taking the total number of infected people to 4,442. The number of new cases has gone beyond 100 for the 12th day in a row.

...
Tags: ernakulam market, coronavirus in kerala, kerala covid 19
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Protesters throw brickbats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the CAA. (PTI)

Lucknow administration starts attaching properties of vandals during CAA protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to state governments: Accept coronavirus as the problem and fight it

Thoothukudi SP Arun Balagopalan, ASP D Arun Kumar, DSP C Prathapan and police constable Maharajan arrive to appear before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for Sathankulam custodial deaths, in Madurai. PTI photo

Sathankulam police beat up Jayaraj-Bennix all night: Woman head constable recalls

An area in Mysuru being barricaded as containment zone after covid positive cases. (Representational)

Voluntary lockdown in covid-free HD Kote after barber's niece tests corona positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Record 507 fatalities take India’s COVID-19 deaths to 17,400; tally crosses 5.85 lakh

Record 507 COVID-19 deaths in single day in India; 18,653 new cases. (PTI Photo)

Sopore terror attack: Forces save 3-year-old from bullets

Police rescue 3-year-old boy from bullets in J-K's Sopore. (ANI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi to state governments: Accept coronavirus as the problem and fight it

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Ecommerce products may be asked to name manufacturing country

The Delhi High Court. (ANI)

PM Modi pitches for ration card unity of India

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham