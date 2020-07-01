Ernakulam market closed after three workers test positive for COVID-19

The busy Ernakulam market in Kochi has been temporarily closed after three sales staff at an electrical shop in the market tested positive for COVID-19.

District collector S. Suhas has ordered closure of parts of the market from St Francis Cathedral to Ernakulam Press Club road and Convent Junction-Public Library Junction. The closed areas are part of the Ernakulam Broadway and market, the busiest commercial spots in Kochi.

Earlier, an employer at the shop tested positive for the virus while two of his colleagues got infected on Tuesday. Those in the primary contact list of the three workers have been quarantined and swab samples of 26 persons have been sent for virus test.

District collector has asked for conduct of random test among shop workers in the market area and to collect swab samples from symptomatic persons.

Minister VS Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the district, has called for immediate measures before the situation gets serious. Shops outside the containment zones also have to be shut, if social distancing is not followed, he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Road Transport Corporation depot at Angamaly in Ernakulam district has shut after a bus conductor tested positive for virus infection.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 131 new cases, taking the total number of infected people to 4,442. The number of new cases has gone beyond 100 for the 12th day in a row.