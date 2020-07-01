98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

58 funeral attendees infected in Salem, Tamil Nadu minister tests positive for virus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN, D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published Jul 1, 2020, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Tamil Nadu adds nearly 4K cases in biggest daily spike, deaths cross 1,200 mark
A doctor checks the temperature of a man at a mobile clinic during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. PTI photo
  A doctor checks the temperature of a man at a mobile clinic during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. PTI photo

In a case of cluster infection, 58 of the 65 mourners who attended the funeral a Central government official, Selvam, 56, who had worked in the Ministry of Foreign Trade and who died in Coimbatore and was brought for burial at Pannavaadi near Kolathur near Mettur in Salem district, tested positive for Covid-19, after three of them initially tested positive as they neither wore face masks not observed social distancing during the funeral, sources said.

Even as Dr Vijayabaskar said AIADMK MLA from Sriperumbudur, K Palani who tested positive for Covid-19 has recovered and will be discharged from hospital in couple of days, the MIOT International Hospital in Chennai said that the State Higher Education Minister, K P Anbazhagan, who initially showed no symptoms of coronavirus, subsequently tested positive in his second sample. He was now under treatment, his condition very stable and all his vital parameters are normal, MIOT said in a statement.

 

In what continues to be an unrestrained run, Tamil Nadu added its biggest day-wise spike so far of 3,943 positive Covid-19 cases, while another 60 deaths due to the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday took the total death toll in the state to 1,201.

Of the new positive cases, Chennai alone accounted for its highest per-day jump of 2,393 positives with the number of persons tested today across Tamil Nadu put at 30,053. The total number os Covid-19 positive cases in the State as a whole till date is racing towards the one lakh mark at 90,167.

However, these outcomes are all on anticipated lines with the ICMR's push for more aggressive testing, even if they want lockdown controls to be now more focused at the district level, and want the Chennai model to be taken to the districts.

In this backdrop, the Health minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar chaired a detailed Covid review meeting this evening through video conference with all the hospital deans and other top officials on different facets of the disease prevention and control measures and the state's overall preparedness.

Chief Minister, Mr. Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement in Chennai assured that with the 'full lockdown' continuing in greater Chennai, parts of three neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram and parts of Madurai district till July 5, the free community kitchens for the elderly, disabled and destitute will continue to function in those places till July 5 and hygienically cooked food packets served to them.


