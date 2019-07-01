Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 TRS activists beat u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS activists beat up woman forest officers, staff with sticks, poles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 1, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 1:04 am IST
The violence was condemned by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.
A screenshot of the video which went viral on social media shows a group of TRS men beating FRO Chole Anitha with sticks in Asifabad district on Sunday.
 A screenshot of the video which went viral on social media shows a group of TRS men beating FRO Chole Anitha with sticks in Asifabad district on Sunday.

Adilabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna, the zilla parishad vice-chairman of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, and his henchmen attacked a woman Forest Range Officer (FRO) and other forest staff with sticks and wooden poles on Sunday, even as the police stood by.

Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha was beaten with sticks. Other women forest officers were beaten up by women villagers. There are allegations that some TRS leaders dragged the women forest staff by their hair and misbehaved with them. The police present at the site did nothing.

 

The violence was condemned by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

A video of the incident shows the villagers beating Ms Anitha who collapses after being beaten. The TRS activists also attacked the tractors that the forest officers had brought with them.

The forest officials were preparing a 50-hectare parcel of land to plant saplings during the oncoming Haritha Haram, to develop a forest to compensate for the loss of forests for the construction of the Kaleshwaram dam.

Locals had been cultivating this land at Kotha-Sarasala in Kagaznagar mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district for a long time and did not want to be dispossessed of it.

Koneru Krishna and his henchmen smashed forest vehicles and created panic among the forest staff.

The forest staff was helpless as it was the vice-chairman of the zilla parishad himself who was attacking forest staff.

Kagaznagar police took 16 persons, including Koneru Krishna, into custody. Warangal Range IG Nagireddy issued orders suspending Kagaznagar deputy superintendent of police Mr Sambaiah and Rural circle inspector Venkateshwaralu for negligence in discharging their duties.

Mr Koneru Krishna claimed that the forest officials and staff had been harassing local farmers and were not allowing them to plant seeds on the land for which they have pattas under the STs and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act.

He alleged that forest staff has been obstructing local farmers from cultivating their lands, and blamed the forest officials and staff for today’s incident. Mr Krishna announced his resignation as VC of the Asifabad Zilla Parishad in protest against what he called the unruly behaviour of forest officials and staff.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Hyderabad: Self-defence weapons not given to officers, alleges NGO

Latest From Nation

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is garlanded after being released from the district jail. (Photo: AP)

Bat-basher MLA doesn’t regret actions

Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna

Hyderabad: Self-defence weapons not given to officers, alleges NGO

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao wants municipal polls by end of July

Other major reasons for the suspension of licences are speeding, overloading, carrying people in goods carriages, using a mobile phone while driving, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, accidents, and court cases.

Many lose permit in Telangana for drunk driving



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Self-defence weapons not given to officers, alleges NGO

Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna

Kukatpally to run 26 buses to waverock

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Representational image)

Evening hours at all Basti Dawakhanas

A senior GHMC official said that the basti dawakhana near Kacheguda had been receiving overwhelming response. In view of this, evening services were extended two urban primary health centres near Osmania University campus and Che Number crossroads.

Centre is yet to clear IPS officer Stephen Ravindra’s Andhra Pradesh shift

IPS officer Stephen Ravindra

Heroin worth Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab

'In a major breakthrough in busting the international organised drug smuggling, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Amritsar has seized 532 kg of suspected heroin and 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics in the import consignment at ICP, Attari,' Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Deepak Kumar Gupta said. (Photo: Representational I File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham