Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 SC to reopen today, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to reopen today, will hear key cases including Rafale, Ayodhya

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 10:05 am IST
SC will also take up some crucial matters for hearing, including the one related to sexual harassment allegations against CJI.
The most keenly awaited one is the Rafale case. (Photo: File)
 The most keenly awaited one is the Rafale case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After a six-week summer vacation, the Supreme Court will reopen on Monday. There is a likelihood that verdicts reserved in Rafale case, the Sabarimala case and bringing the office of the Chief Justice of India under right to information act, would be pronounced soon.

The most keenly awaited one is the Rafale case. A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on May 10 had concluded it’s hearing on petitions asking for a review of the Court’s December 14 verdict. The petitions were filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha who relied upon documents leaked by the media to assert that the government had suppressed crucial material information regarding the deal during the earlier round of litigation.

 

Review petitions in the Sabarimala case also await the final decision of the court. It had reserved it’s verdict on the pleas on February 6.

The top court is also expected to deliver a verdict on the crucial question of whether the right to information act is applicable to the office of the CJI’s.

Besides, the court will also take up some crucial matters for hearing, including the one related to sexual harassment allegations against the CJI.

The top court will so take up a batch of petitions on the constitutional validity of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Petitioners want the “controversial” provision to be held invalid as it restricts parliament’s powers to frame laws for the state.

...
Tags: supreme court, rafale deal, sabarimala, article 370, chief justice of india
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A case has been registered against her husband and four of his family under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)

Noida: Wife asks for Rs 30 to buy vegetables; man thrashes her, gives triple talaq

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he will raise the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state Assembly on Monday. (Photo: File)

Tejashwi to discuss encephalitis deaths in Bihar Assembly

The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

At least 33 dead, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic. (Representational Image)

Man creates fake website to tap Amazon's internet traffic, held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Foldable Apple Pad to disrupt smartphone market

Apple to launch its own foldable iPad running iOS shortly thereafter.
 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At least 24 killed after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Heavy rains in Mumbai: Water logging, traffic jam reported in Dadar, Palghar

In multiple tweets, the Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Erring software sees applications pile up

It is learnt that since the launch of the software, the processing of applications has become super slow. With no development team in the state to fix the issues in the software, which is clearly in a testing stage, the issue is becoming a major challenge for the civic body. The IBPMS software was launched across the state by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) last year.

Kochi: Passengers to run station

KTPA president E.D. Reghunath at the station. (Photo: DC)

No drivers: KSRTC services to be hit

kerala high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham