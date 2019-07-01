PMKVY fails to achieve its target

New Delhi: The ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which was launched in 2015 with the aim of providing skill training to people through short-term training (STT), has between 2016-17 and June 2019, managed to provide placement only to 43 per cent of the total 28,06,573 youths trained under it.

According to figures available with this newspaper, out of the aforementioned persons trained under PMKVY, only 12,07,049 persons have been successfully placed till June 2019. Only 28 lakh odd persons have been trained under STT of PMKVY.

Considering the fact that the Prime Minister has set a target of providing skill training to 40.02 crore people by 2022, the current rate of persons trained as well as placed, does not seem to reflect the intent of the entire programme, as only 28 lakh odd persons have been trained under STT of PMKVY.

Mr Modi had launched PMKVY on July 15, 2015, the occasion of the first World Youth Skills Day, under the NDA government’s Skill India.

He had set the aforementioned target of providing skill training to 40 crore people by 2022 on the same occasion.

If in the first four years since the inception of the scheme, only 43 per cent of candidates having received short term training have found placements, the figures vis-a-vis the total persons trained and reported placed in each year since 2016-17 are also nothing to be optimistic about.

In 2016-17 a total of 50,854 persons were trained. However only a dismal 281 could find placement.

The next year, i.e. 2017-18, of the 16,24,752 persons who received short term training under PMKVY, around 4,54,337 could be placed. This means only 28 per cent could find placement.