No UP government official can accept gifts, Yogi Adityanath's latest diktat

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 1, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
A circular to this effect has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Sachivalaya administration) Mahesh Gupta.
Adityanath has also banned the entry of firearms in government buildings. (Photo: File)
 Adityanath has also banned the entry of firearms in government buildings. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that no officials will accept any gift from anyone. This new rule comes after he banned mobile phones in meeting and officials to report on duty by 9 am.

According to the circular, no person will be allowed to enter the Sachivalaya (state assembly) and other buildings that house government offices with gifts of any kind, and government employees will not accept any gifts without prior permission of higher authorities.

Gifts have, over the years, been a perfect form of bribe for government employees.

A class 3 level government employee said that the order was "unfair".

Adityanath has also banned the entry of firearms in government buildings.

The Chief Minister has also banned chewing of 'gutka' and paan' in government offices. Those found chewing the same will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

