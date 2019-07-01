Cricket World Cup 2019

Mamta meme case: SC issues notice to WB govt on delay in release of BJP activist

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
In the petition, it has been alleged that there was a delay in releasing activist Priyanka, despite apex court's order granting bail to her.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others on the contempt plea filed by the activist's brother Rajib Sharma. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others on the contempt plea filed by the activist's brother Rajib Sharma. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a show cause notice to the West Bengal government on a contempt plea over the delay in releasing the BJP activist who was arrested for allegedly posting a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

In the petition, it has been alleged that there was a delay in releasing activist Priyanka Sharma, despite the apex court's order granting bail to her.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others on the contempt plea filed by the activist's brother Rajib Sharma.

Priyanka Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested on May 10 by the West Bengal Police under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The arrest was made on a complaint by a local Trinamool Congress leader. On May 14, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court had granted bail to Priyanka Sharma. Rajib Sharma has approached the apex court alleging that there was a delay of over 24 hours in releasing his sister from jail, despite the court's May 14 order.

