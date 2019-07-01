Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Kiran Bedi slams TN’s corrupt politics as reason for water crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has now fired her campaigner canon across the border.
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
 Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Chennai: After relentlessly battling the Congress Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on issues of clean and effective governance, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has now fired her campaigner canon across the border. Her tweet on the reasons for Chennai’s water crisis - poor governance, corrupt politics, indifferent bureaucracy+--has gained huge traction with most of the twitterati responding positively to her anguish.

“A Question with Possible Answers: India's 6th largest city #Chennai has become d first city in d country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 yrs back. Where lies the problem?” tweeted Bedi, @thekiranbedi, and then went on to answer the question — “Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy”.

 

A few on twitter also blamed the people, calling them selfish and irresponsible as they did precious little in saving the rainwater and reducing wastages, while expecting all the time that only the government must deliver solutions to all problems faced by the people.

“Madam, please become governor of tamil nadu”, tweeted Raghav@noname0786. Another participant in this social media debate initiated by the irrepressible LG of Puducherry recalled her project involving people last year to clean up and deepen water bodies so as to improve the water availability in the Union Territory. “Mam, when we come across situations like this, it reminds us how blessed we are for having your Mission #WaterRichPuducherry last year, which saved Puducherry in a big way”, said the tweet from Isha Arora @ishaarorafly Isha’s tweet is supported by a post from Lt Gov Bedi herself, with video showing her commentary along with pictures of the ‘relentless battle’ waged by her along with officials and volunteers from the public to clean up a huge lake of its choking hyacinth and the effluents from a nearby medical  college to turn it into a  clean-beautiful spot for the Puducherrians to relax by.  Neither the AIADMK nor the TN government has responded to Bedi’s missile, till late Sunday night.

v. narayanasamy, kiran bedi
India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


