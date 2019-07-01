German woman tourist goes missing in Kerala

As per details given at the foreign registration office, she gave her destination as Amritapuri. A UK citizen named Mohammedali who accompanied her to the state as per records has gone back to his native country on March 15.

Thiruvananthapuram: The mother of a German national has lodged a complaint that her daughter has gone missing in the capital city.

The complaint filed at the German Consulate in Delhi was forwarded to the state police chief Loknath Behera. She was identified as 31- year-old Lisa Wayes.

The Valiyathura police started a probe under the supervision of Shanghumughom assistant commissioner R. Illango on the incident after registering a case at the direction of the state police chief.

She had reached Thiruvananthapuram airport on March 7 after leaving her home in Germany on March 5. Her three-month visa on e-visa system had expired this month.

Though the police had checked with emigration authorities, they could not find any information on whether the German woman had left the country. There are also possibilities of her going to other parts of the country or leaving India through any other airport. Police is also trying to contact the person who accompanied her, police sources said.

They also started a state-wide probe. Police is also verifying whether she reached Amritapuri. Further details cannot be divulged at this moment, a source added.

The news of the alleged disappearance of a German woman was being taken seriously by the police that is facing criticism for the brutal murder of a 33-year-old Latvian female tourist who went missing under mysterious circumstances from Kovalam on March 14 last year. She was later found brutally murdered on April 20, 2018. Husband of the Latvian woman had alleged that the Kerala police, in league with the department of tourism is trying to brush the case under the carpet to ensure that it did not affect the tourism industry.