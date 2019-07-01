Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 Foreigners among 35 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Foreigners among 35 arrested in 'sex trade' at Noida spa centres

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 11:11 am IST
The 14 spa centres were sealed. Three of those were found involved in sex trade, while the others showed serious irregularities.
There were foreign nationals among those arrested, including those from Thailand, police officials said, but did not give their exact count. (Photo: ANI)
 There were foreign nationals among those arrested, including those from Thailand, police officials said, but did not give their exact count. (Photo: ANI)

Noida: Thirty-five people, including 25 women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday night during simultaneous police raids at over a dozen spa centres allegedly running sex rackets, officials said.

There were foreign nationals among those arrested, including those from Thailand, police officials said, but did not give their exact count.

 

"On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, the raids were conducted late in the evening at 14 spa centres in the commercial hub of Sector 18. The raids continued till almost midnight," Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said 14 police teams involving seven circle officers, eight station house officers, 30 sub-inspectors and both male and female constables carried out the action.

"Altogether 35 people -- 10 men and 25 women -- were arrested from these spas, including multiple foreign nationals. Around Rs. one lakh in cash, beer, used and unused condoms, along with other objectionable articles, were seized from these spa centres," Jaiswal said.

The 14 spa centres were sealed. Three of those were found involved in sex trade, while the others showed serious irregularities, the SP said.

A case was registered against the spa centres and their owners would be charged under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, he added.

...
Tags: crime, crime against women, up crime, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan today in Delhi, amidst the rampant water scarcity prevailing in many parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

Gajendra Shekhawat to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

She also urged the Centre to initiate the constitutional procedure to include these groups in the SC category and demanded an increase in the quota limit for them. (Photo: ANI)

UP govt's move to include 17 castes in SC category 'unconstitutional': Mayawati

A section of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) employees went on a strike here on Monday, putting commuters, especially office-goers, to hardship due to lack of buses. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Bus drivers go on strike over delayed wages in Chennai; TN govt urges to resume

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others on the contempt plea filed by the activist's brother Rajib Sharma. (Photo: File)

Mamta meme case: SC issues notice to WB govt on delay in release of BJP activist



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan's heaviest man undergoes successful liposuction surgery

Hassan, who underwent the surgery on Friday, will remain under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 

Even after re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame' earnings not enough to dethrone 'Avatar'

The Marvel film's re-release hasn't minted enough so far to dethrone James Cameron's 'Avatar'.
 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

The RSS' official Twitter handle has over 1.3 million followers and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and dissemination information. (Photo: File)
 

Foldable Apple iPad to disrupt smartphone market

Apple to launch its own foldable iPad running iOS shortly thereafter.
 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress CMs to meet Rahul Gandhi today, urge him to not resign

On May 25, Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post as party president taking responsibility of the party’s debacle in the recent elections. (Photo: File)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

The RSS' official Twitter handle has over 1.3 million followers and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and dissemination information. (Photo: File)

'Kachhe Khiladi hain': Kailash Vijayvargiya on son Akash thrashing civic officer

'I think officers should not be arrogant. They should talk to people's representatives,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Noida: Wife asks for Rs 30 to buy vegetables; man thrashes her, gives triple talaq

A case has been registered against her husband and four of his family under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)

SC to reopen today, will hear key cases including Rafale, Ayodhya

The most keenly awaited one is the Rafale case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham