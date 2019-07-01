Five Indian sailors held by Nigerian pirates released

The High Commission of India in Nigeria had sought the assistance from the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to track these abducted Indian sailors.

New Delhi: Five Indian sailors, who were recently released from the captivity of Nigerian pirates, will be reaching Mumbai on Monday.

”Good news! Our seafarers on MT Apecus — Sudeep, Chirag, Avinash, Ankit and Ravi, who have been released from captivity in Nigeria, are returning to Mumbai tomorrow. I thank Petronav Carriers LLC, Nigerian maritime authorities and Indian High Commission in Nigeria for their efforts,” Mr T.S. Tirumurti, secretary economic relations of ministry of external affairs said in a tweet.

These Indian sailors were kidnapped from their vessel MT Apecus on April 19, 2019 and taken ashore off Bonny Island in Nigeria. They were rescued on June 27 and are now in safe custody of Indian authorities in Abuja. The High Commission of India in Nigeria had sought the assistance from the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to track these abducted Indian sailors.