Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 Democracy not for gr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Democracy not for granted: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 12:42 am IST
PM asks people to use #JanShakti4JalShakti to send conservation ideas.
PM Modi
 PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded people of the Emergency and urged them not to take democracy “for granted”, saying in day-to-day life, it is difficult to savour the joy of democratic rights, unless they are snatched away.

In his first address in the second edition of the broadcast after returning to power, Mr Modi said every day when one gets to eat food on time, one doesn’t realise what hunger pangs are.

 

“Similarly, in day-to-day life, it is difficult to savour the joy of democratic rights, unless they are snatched away. During Emergency, every citizen of the country had started getting the feeling that something that belonged to him had been snatched away. If what was snatched had never been enjoyed by that person, ever, it had to eventually precipitate into a painful inner agony,” he said.

Mr Modi reminded people that in order to ensure smooth conduct of the social order, a constitution is required. “Laws and rules are necessary, rights and duties should be part of due discourse,” he said.

On June 25, India marked the 44th anniversary of Emergency.

In 1977 Lok Sabha elections, the PM said, people voted without bothering about other rights and requirements.

They voted, he said, “just for the sake of saving democracy. And the country had witnessed one such Election in 1977.”

“When something is in close proximity of us, we tend to underestimate its importance. We ignore even amazing facts about it. We have been blessed with a democracy so invaluable, yet we take it for granted so easily,” he said.

Mr Modi was of the view that people must keep reminding themselves that democracy is “gloriously great, it flows in our veins, through centuries of dedicated practice.”

Referring to the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, he said a record 61 crore out of nearly 91 crore voters exercised their franchise. “If you exclude China, the number of people who voted in India exceeds the population of any other country in the world,” he said.

 

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Modi urges nation to save water

Latest From Nation

K T Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao for 51 per cent quota for SC, ST & BC in rural bodies

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is garlanded after being released from the district jail. (Photo: AP)

Bat-basher MLA doesn’t regret actions

Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna

Hyderabad: Self-defence weapons not given to officers, alleges NGO

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao wants municipal polls by end of July



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre is yet to clear IPS officer Stephen Ravindra’s Andhra Pradesh shift

IPS officer Stephen Ravindra

Heroin worth Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab

'In a major breakthrough in busting the international organised drug smuggling, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Amritsar has seized 532 kg of suspected heroin and 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics in the import consignment at ICP, Attari,' Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Deepak Kumar Gupta said. (Photo: Representational I File)

Haryana government to launch public campaign for water conservation

Haryana CM said that water conservation has become necessary for the bright future. (Photo: File)

Protest through art, music to highlight Chennai water crisis

The protesters also urged the state government to take measures to ensure no garbage was dumped in water bodies. (Photo: ANI)

Man swept away while working on drain project found dead

The project supervisor, who was arrested for negligence, has got bail, police said. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham