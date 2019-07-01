Congress CMs to meet Rahul Gandhi today, urge him to not resign

On May 25, Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post as party president taking responsibility of the party’s debacle in the recent elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Ministers from five Congress-ruled states will be meeting Rahul Gandhi on Monday to persuade him to stay as the party’s president, party insiders familiar with the matter said.

On May 25, Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post as party president taking responsibility of the party’s debacle in the recent elections. Post his resignation, the party has faced mass resignations with as many as 200 leaders and workers stepping down from their positions.

On Monday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Pudducherry CM V Narayansamy will meet Gandhi at his house persuade him to stay.

Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara and Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot are likely to be present.