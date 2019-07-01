35 per cent deficit rainfall in Telangana; heavy rains in store

Jagtial district received the highest amount of rainfall — 160.1 mm — and Khammam received the lowest — 35.2 mm.

Hyderabad: There has been a 35 per cent deficit in the rainfall in the state for June.

Telangana state received only 86.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 132 mm of rainfall.

Jagtial district received the highest amount of rainfall — 160.1 mm — and Khammam received the lowest — 35.2 mm.

Hyderabad saw an 11 per cent surplus rainfall. This month, the city got about 116.9 mm of rain against the normal 105.6 mm.

Only three other districts have received surplus rain — Jangoan, Jagtial and Karimnagar.

All other districts have received deficit rainfall for June. The heavy rainfall warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has been extended to July 3 from July 2.

The warning says, “Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medak, Siddipet and others.” The temperature in the city on Sunday dropped by four degrees Celsius to 28°C, whereas the minimum temperature was 23°C.

As of June 30, monsoon has reached almost the entire country, except a few parts of north India. It is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.