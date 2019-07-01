Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 35 per cent deficit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

35 per cent deficit rainfall in Telangana; heavy rains in store

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PASARA
Published Jul 1, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Telangana state received only 86.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 132 mm of rainfall.
Jagtial district received the highest amount of rainfall — 160.1 mm — and Khammam received the lowest — 35.2 mm.
 Jagtial district received the highest amount of rainfall — 160.1 mm — and Khammam received the lowest — 35.2 mm.

Hyderabad: There has been a 35 per cent deficit in the rainfall in the state for June.

Telangana state received only 86.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 132 mm of rainfall.

 

Jagtial district received the highest amount of rainfall — 160.1 mm — and Khammam received the lowest — 35.2 mm.

Hyderabad saw an 11 per cent surplus rainfall. This month, the city got about 116.9 mm of rain against the normal 105.6 mm.

Only three other districts have received surplus rain — Jangoan, Jagtial and Karimnagar.

All other districts have received deficit rainfall for June. The heavy rainfall warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has been extended to July 3 from July 2.

The warning says, “Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medak, Siddipet and others.” The temperature in the city on Sunday dropped by four degrees Celsius to 28°C, whereas the minimum temperature was 23°C.

As of June 30, monsoon has reached almost the entire country, except a few parts of north India. It is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

...
Tags: heavy rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is garlanded after being released from the district jail. (Photo: AP)

Bat-basher MLA doesn’t regret actions

Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna

Hyderabad: Self-defence weapons not given to officers, alleges NGO

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao wants municipal polls by end of July

Other major reasons for the suspension of licences are speeding, overloading, carrying people in goods carriages, using a mobile phone while driving, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, accidents, and court cases.

Many lose permit in Telangana for drunk driving



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kukatpally to run 26 buses to waverock

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Representational image)

Evening hours at all Basti Dawakhanas

A senior GHMC official said that the basti dawakhana near Kacheguda had been receiving overwhelming response. In view of this, evening services were extended two urban primary health centres near Osmania University campus and Che Number crossroads.

Centre is yet to clear IPS officer Stephen Ravindra’s Andhra Pradesh shift

IPS officer Stephen Ravindra

Heroin worth Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab

'In a major breakthrough in busting the international organised drug smuggling, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Amritsar has seized 532 kg of suspected heroin and 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics in the import consignment at ICP, Attari,' Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Deepak Kumar Gupta said. (Photo: Representational I File)

Haryana government to launch public campaign for water conservation

Haryana CM said that water conservation has become necessary for the bright future. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham