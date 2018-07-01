search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN’s first transgender lawyer enrols at bar council

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2018, 5:56 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 5:56 am IST
As she sat among the 485 other lawyers, her name definitely stood out.
Sathyasri Sharmila is Tamil Nadu’s first transgender advocate (Photo: DC)
 Sathyasri Sharmila is Tamil Nadu’s first transgender advocate (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Thirty-six-year-old Sathyasri Sharmila is Tamil Nadu's first transgender to enroll in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council and register herself as a lawyer on Saturday.

As she sat among the 485 other lawyers, her name definitely stood out. The going surely got tough, but when the judges called out her name as the first transgender lawyer in the state, she forgot all her woes, she said.

 

Born as Udhayakumar in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, Sharmila left her home to study law in Salem at the age of 18 and eventually changed her name to Sathyasri Sharmila.

She, however, enrolled as a man in Salem Government College to study law, which posed its own set of difficulties. "I left home but could not stay in the college hostel. I could not live among men because I identified myself as a woman. Neither could I live with girls because I enrolled as a man," she said. She had to stay in a rented place and study.

If not for the transgender community, she would not be where she is today.  "It was the plight of our community that made me decide to take up law. Apart from that, it was my father's dream to see me as a lawyer,"  she said. Appreciating her efforts, Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Association said that their community would be represented in the lawyers' community. "Apart from representation, we would also be respected," said Sudha, member of the association.

The Bar Council extended its welcome and appreciated the efforts that Sharmila had made. "Article 14 of the Constitution states that all are equal and given equal opportunity. The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council has taken the right decision. I hope that this will encourage other transgenders to go for higher education and go into various professions like law," said S. Prabhakaran, co-chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and president of the Tamil Nadu Advocates Association (TNAA).

Justice PN Prakash of the Madras high court at the event held at the Bar Council auditorium wished Sharmila good luck and said that he wished to see her as a judge.

Tags: tamil nadu bar council, transgender lawyer
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman was ‘bro zoned’ by 1st girl he loved and story has Maine Pyar Kiya connection

(Right) Salman Khan in a still from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Stylish France break Argentine hearts as Messi's dream ends

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty early on but Angel Di Maria cancelled out his spot-kick just before the half-time break. The latter half added only more drama with five goals on the evening. (Photo: AP)
 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fire away, Anoushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Building stories: In the city of the future, small is beautiful

There is no chance of reversing this in the near future. Large parts of India have no economic vitality, and as a result, there is wholesale migration to the metros from virtually everywhere else.

UAE minister meets CM, hints at consulate in Bengaluru

(Left) Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Bengaluru on Saturday

Guest Column: The truth is, doctors are not Gods!

Doctors day is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the practice of medicine, a time for us to reflect on the responsibility we bear and redirect ourselves onto ethical path of healing those in need.

Karnataka: A doctor who goes beyond the call of duty

Dr Sharma’s trust organised a free education camp.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham