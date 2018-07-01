search on deccanchronicle.com
Surgical strikes sent message to Pak that India can enter Lahore anytime: RSS leader

Published Jul 1, 2018, 11:55 am IST
The RSS leader said that the surgical strikes weren't possible without the support of the Jammu and Kashmir government.
Delivering a lecture on 'present situation in the country', Indresh Kumar said security forces had eliminated about 300 terrorists under the coalition government in J&K. (Photo: File/ANI)
Nagpur: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday said surgical strikes sent a message to Pakistan that India "can enter Lahore anytime".

Delivering a lecture on the "present situation in the country", he said security forces had eliminated about 300 terrorists under the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

"We formed a government in Kashmir and were able to complete three-four important tasks. Work done... Then we left the government, made a sacrifice," he said.

"In an alliance, we had to carry out operations... 250 to 300 terrorists were eliminated. The Army, police, NIA and Intelligence Bureau were given a free hand to destroy the (terror) funding network," Kumar said.

The RSS leader said that the surgical strikes weren't possible without the support of the Jammu and Kashmir government. He, however, did not mention the PDP.

"We carried out surgical strikes. It was a message to Pakistan that we can enter Lahore anytime. So, be careful," he said.

Kumar said he dreams of an "Akhand Bharat" and exhorted the audience to "construct a house in Nagpur and another in Lahore or Rawalpindi".

"We pray to God that we breathe our last in an 'Akhand Bharat'," he said.

The RSS leader also said a future India would be built on the ideals of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar and there would be no discrimination.

