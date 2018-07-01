search on deccanchronicle.com
In 10 to 20 yrs, Darwin will be proven wrong, predicts minister Satyapal Singh

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2018, 8:01 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 8:01 am IST
Slamming those who attacked him over his remarks, Singh said, 'It's not scientific temper to condemn point of view of another person'.
Union Minister Satyapal Singh said that as a science student, he believes that his 'ancestors were not apes'. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister Satyapal Singh on Saturday stood by his claim that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution of man was "scientifically wrong". As a science student, he said, he believes that his "ancestors were not apes".

The junior minister in the human resource ministry criticised those who attacked him over his comments and said, "It's not scientific temper to condemn the point of view of another person".

 

"I am a science student and I have completed my PhD in Chemistry. Who all were the ones speaking against me? And, how many people stood by me? We should be compelled to think. We get scared of the press. If not today, tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then in 10 to 20 years, people will accept what I said. At least, I believe that my ancestors were not apes," Satyapal Singh said at a book launch.

"It's not scientific temper to condemn the point of another person. Give it a thought," the minister added.

Singh had a few months ago said Charles Darwin's theory of evolution was wrong and the changes need to reflect in school and college curriculum, drawing ridicule.

The former Mumbai police commissioner said he was "proud to be an educated politician" and it was the "good fortune" of the country that a "nationalist government with a nationalist mindset" is in power.

He said 99 per cent of the universities abroad "misinterpret, mistranslate" Hinduism.

"I am writing a book... And there will be a chapter on this. We will not take help from any Westerner. We will give validations and documentary evidence, and we will prove what we are saying is right. Did any of our sages ask any professor from England to validate his point?" the minister said.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




