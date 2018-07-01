search on deccanchronicle.com
Final call on alliance after polls in three states: Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jul 1, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Mr Gehlot said adding that the Congress was in a direct fight with the BJP in these states.
New Delhi: Even as parleys are being held over the nature of an Opposition Grand Alliance to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot made it clear that a final call by his party on the contours of such a front would be taken based on the results of the coming Assembly polls in four states.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister gave a clear signal that if the Congress managed to form government on its own in these states, the party might stake its claim of leading the Grand Alliance. 

 

Earlier, reports indicated that the Congress could merely play the role of a convenor, but Mr Gehlot on Saturday gave a clear signal that a final call has not yet been taken.

Speaking exclusively to this newspaper, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Organisation and Training said: “We should wait for the assembly polls”.

Three crucial BJP-ruled states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh — and Mizoram are scheduled to go to polls at the end of the year.

“There will be four Assembly polls. Only after the results are out, the situation will be clear as to what the people want. All parties will base their approach to remove the BJP on the basis of these results,” Mr Gehlot said adding that the Congress was in a direct fight with the BJP in these states.

