search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Deadline for linking PAN to Aadhaar extended till March 31 next year

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2018, 8:25 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 8:25 am IST
This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).
The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after 'consideration of the matter'. (Representational)
 The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after 'consideration of the matter'. (Representational)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday extended the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking to March 31 next year.

This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

 

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order, under Section 119 of the Income Tax Act, late night, extending the deadline.

The CBDT had last extended the deadline on March 27.

The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after “consideration of the matter”.

It is understood that the fresh CBDT order has come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court earlier this year directing extension of the March 31, 2018 deadline for linking Aadhaar card with various other services.

The apex court had ordered that the deadline be extended till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

As per updated data till March, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar.

The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, March 31 and June 30 this year.

Tags: pan-aadhaar linking, aadhaar, income tax act, central board of direct taxes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi, Ronaldo World Cup exits signal changing of the guard

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had been on a quarter-final collision course but the closest they will now come to each other in Russia is the airport departure lounge. (Photo: AFP)
 

No notch, no chin: Xiaomi's Mi MIX 3 could achieve its true goal

Oh, and there’s no visible notch.
 

Japanese pencil rocket blows up after liftoff

The 10-meter (33-foot) pencil rocket lifted only slightly from its launch pad before dropping to the ground, disappearing in a fireball. (AP Photo)
 

Fortnite on Android? You may want to check again

These fake apps do a great job at seeming convincing, as many use the same images and loading screens found in the iOS app.
 

Salman was ‘bro zoned’ by 1st girl he loved and story has Maine Pyar Kiya connection

(Right) Salman Khan in a still from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Stylish France break Argentine hearts as Messi's dream ends

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty early on but Angel Di Maria cancelled out his spot-kick just before the half-time break. The latter half added only more drama with five goals on the evening. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doctor treats many injured in clash during J&K encounter; only casualty his son

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed during the encounter in Thamuna village on Friday.(Photo: File/AP)

In 10 to 20 yrs, Darwin will be proven wrong, predicts minister Satyapal Singh

Union Minister Satyapal Singh said that as a science student, he believes that his 'ancestors were not apes'. (Photo: File/PTI)

Fire away, Anoushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Building stories: In the city of the future, small is beautiful

There is no chance of reversing this in the near future. Large parts of India have no economic vitality, and as a result, there is wholesale migration to the metros from virtually everywhere else.

UAE minister meets CM, hints at consulate in Bengaluru

(Left) Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Bengaluru on Saturday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham