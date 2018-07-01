At least 44 dead as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

While the reason for the accident isn't known yet, most of the passengers were instantly killed when the bus plunged into the 60-foot-deep gorge. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dehradun: At least 44 people were killed in Uttarakhand on Sunday when a passenger bus crashed into a gorge, police said.

"44 people have died in the accident. At least 3 others are injured. The rescue work is still ongoing," Deepesh Chandra Kala, a disaster management officer from Pauri Garhwal district where the accident occurred told AFP.

The police and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are facilitating rescue operations.

While the reason for the accident isn't known yet, most of the passengers were instantly killed when the bus plunged into the 60-foot-deep gorge.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. The number of casualties is expected to rise, said Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar.

More details are awaited.