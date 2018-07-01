search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP leader offers bounty to behead Mandsaur rape accused

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2018, 8:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 8:32 pm IST
BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh for beheading Mandsaur rape accused. 
The BJP leader said if the court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused. (Photo: ANI)
 The BJP leader said if the court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra on Sunday announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh for beheading Mandsaur rape accused. 

On June 28, an eight-year-old girl was abducted and allegedly raped by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur.

 

The BJP leader said if the court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused.

"We demand capital punishment for the accused. If court or administration is not capable of doing it, I have said I will give Rs 5 Lakh to the person who beheads the accused and gets his head," he said.

Also Read: Don’t want compensation, just hang guilty: Mandsaur rape victim’s father

Taking note of the depravity in the matter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier condemned the incident and said that the accused should be hanged till death.

Two accused in the case have been arrested. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to further investigate the matter. 

Tags: mandsaur rape case, bjp leader, cm shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore




