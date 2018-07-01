search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Agni-V missile that can bring Chinese cities within range to be inducted soon

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Official sources said that the missile which has a strike range of 5,000 km and can carry nuclear warheads, will be inducted into the SFC.
Last month, Agni-V was successfully test-fired off the Odisha coast and sources said a number of other pre-induction tests are being planned in the next few weeks. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Last month, Agni-V was successfully test-fired off the Odisha coast and sources said a number of other pre-induction tests are being planned in the next few weeks. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: India is in the process of inducting the first batch of its intercontinental ballistic missile system - Agni-V - which will bring targets across China within its range, and is expected to significantly bolster the country's military prowess.

The missile system, with a strike range of 5,000 km and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, are being inducted into the elite Strategic Forces Command (SFC), official sources said.

 

They said a series of user trials are being conducted before the country's most sophisticated weapon is handed over to the SFC.

Defence experts said the missile is capable of bringing targets across China including its prominent cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong under its range.

Last month, Agni-V was successfully test-fired off the Odisha coast and the sources said a number of other pre-induction tests are being planned in the next few weeks.

"It is a strategic asset which will act as a deterrent. We are at the fag end of the strategic project," said an official, who is part of the Agni-V programme. He said it is the most advanced weapon in its series as it has the latest technologies for navigation and its capability of carrying a nuclear warhead is much superior.

The first batch of Agni-V will be handed over to the SFC "soon", the sources said while declining to elaborate further on the closely-guarded defence project. The missile is being inducted at a time when India's neighbourhood is witnessing evolving security threats. Very few countries including the US, China, Russia, France and North Korea have intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In its armoury, India currently has Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with a 2,000-km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with 2,500 km to more than 3,500-km range.

The first test of Agni-5 was conducted on April 19, 2012, the second on September 15, 2013, the third on January 31, 2015, and the fourth on December 26, 2016.

The fifth test was held on January 18. All the five trials were successful.

As part of its efforts to enhance the country's defence capabilities, the government is also working on several key projects including integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on 40 Sukhoi combat aircraft. The air-launched variant of the Brahmos, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, was successfully test fired from a Sukhoi-30 combat jet on November 22, marking a major milestone to enhance the precision strike capability of the air force.

The defence ministry is now expediting the process to integrate the Brahmos missile on 40 Sukhoi combat aircraft. The fleet of 40 Sukhoi jet is undergoing structural modifications at the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for integration of the missile on them.

Tags: intercontinental ballistic missiles, agni-v, indian military
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CloudWalker 4K Ready Cloud TV X2 launched

The Android-powered smart TV features in three size variants – 32, 50 and 55-inch.
 

Energy Sistem home audio products portfolio launched

The home-audio products will be priced between Rs 4,999 to Rs 18,999.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter is loving what Cristiano Ronaldo did for Edinson Cavani

Cavani was struggling to continue after a severe calf pain just after the hour mark and when it became evident that the PSG star could not continue, Ronaldo rushed to help his opponent.(Photo: AP)
 

Instagram gets pushy with consistent 'Stories' bar

The 'Stories' bar lingers at the top and doesn’t follow you down, but it looks like Instagram is testing a more persistent sticky approach, keeping 'Stories' in front of you all the time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Red OnePlus 6 teased, leaks reveal it in full glory

Maybe OnePlus could follow suit of the Lava Red 5T and offer a special theme.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after KO

Cristiano Ronaldo saw his World Cup dreams slip away once again on Saturday but gave no hint as to whether he plans to continue playing for Portugal. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arvind Kejriwal writes open letter to Delhiites on full-statehood demand

The Aam Aadmi Party chief returned to Delhi on Saturday after a 10-day naturopathy treatment at an institute in Bangalore. (Photo: File/PTI)

Big thing done in bad way: Cong slams Centre as GST completes one year

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that flawed structure and implementation has made GST a “bad word” among businesspersons, traders, exporters and common citizens. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

47 dead, 11 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

While the reason for the accident isn't known yet, most of the passengers were instantly killed when the bus plunged into the 60-foot-deep gorge. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Surgical strikes sent message to Pak that India can enter Lahore anytime: RSS leader

Delivering a lecture on 'present situation in the country', Indresh Kumar said security forces had eliminated about 300 terrorists under the coalition government in J&K. (Photo: File/ANI)

Tax regime has brought growth, simplicity, transparency: PM Modi on 1-yr of GST

'It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering 'Ease of Doing Business', benefitting small and medium enterprises,' the Prime Minister tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham