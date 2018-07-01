search on deccanchronicle.com
Mild earthquake in Haryana's Sonepat, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Published Jul 1, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 5:02 pm IST
According to the IMD, the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 km from the national capital, at 3.37 pm on Sunday.
 There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.

New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR and some other parts of north India after an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Sonepat district and its adjoining areas.

According to the India Metrological Department, the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 km from the national capital, at 3.37 pm on Sunday.

 

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in Sonepat and several adjoining districts of Haryana, besides the National Capital Region and New Delhi.

