WEF president thanks CM Jagan over Davos meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2022, 12:03 am IST
MoUs worth ₹1.25 lakh crore have been signed between the representatives of AP govt and multinational companies, Minister Amarnath said
 Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Minister Jogi Ramesh welcomed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from his Davos trip at Vijayawada Airport on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with ministers Buggana Rajendranath and G. Amarnath, apart from state officials, returned on Tuesday from the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos.

The CM landed at Gannavaram Airport and was greeted by public representatives and higher officials at the airport. YSRC leaders and cadres present at the airport expressed confidence about AP developing in the coming days with efforts made by Jagan Mohan Reddy in Davos.

 

The YSR Congress government got a boost with World Economic Forum (WEF) president Berge Brende writing a letter to AP Chief Minister on Tuesday expressing his gratitude over Jagan Mohan Reddy’s active participation in WEF-2022.

In the letter, Berge Brende said: “At this critical time for the world, your contributions to the strategic dialogues in Davos have been vital in rallying the international community to step up collective actions on issues, such as climate change, peace and safeguarding economic recovery.”

Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, in his comments, asserted that Andhra Pradesh will become the global face for green energy. Providing details, he declared that many big names have shown interest. MoUs worth ₹1.25 lakh crore have been signed between the representatives of AP government and multinational companies, he pointed out, listing out industrial bigwigs including Adani, Laxmi Mittal and Green Co CEO.

 

Amarnath declared that the Kurnool integrated green project could be treated as a global pilot project. “We are planning to produce 20,000 mw green energy at Kurnool and 28 other locations, providing employment to 35,000 people,” he pointed out.

Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy maintained that signing MoUs for 10,000 MW solar power projects and 3,700 MW pumped hydro storage projects will help provide permanent quality free electricity to farmers in AP.

MLA Malladi Vishnu refuted allegations of Telugu Desam on WEF Davos tour and declared that CM Jagan is giving highest priority to pollution-free industries in the state, which would preserve health of people.

 

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam state spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy demanded that the Chief Minister clarify who is paying the rent for the jet plane hired for Davos trip at the rate of ₹12.75 lakh per hour. He pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy also spent time in Basel city in Switzerland, which makes it a personal entertainment trip.

