TS alleges AP aiming to draw water illegally from Krishna

HYDERABAD: Telangana has accused Andhra Pradesh of making more plans to draw water illegally from the Krishna river and its deficit basin to an area outside the river’s basin for generation of hydropower.

Irrigation engineer-in-chief Muralidhar has written to the Krishna river management board twice in a week’s time, saying AP is going ahead with the construction of a pumped storage scheme at Pinnapuram in Kurnool district, and for this, water is to be drawn from the Gorukallu reservoir.

Telangana keeps saying for long that AP’s plans to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir through the Potireddypadu head regulator project was illegal.

“In order for the Pinnapuram pumped storage project to generate hydropower, AP is making plans to draw water through the Potireddypadu project via the Srisailam right branch canal that fills the Gorukallu reservoir,” Telangana has complained.

The letter sent on May 28 stated that Telangana had asked the board to restrain AP from going ahead with the project, through a letter on May 21. “But, KRMB has not initiated any action on this front so far.”

He also asked KRMB to obtain details of all pumped storage schemes in Andhra Pradesh and provide them to Telangana.