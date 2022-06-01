Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2022 CM Adityanath lays f ...
CM Adityanath lays foundation stone for 2nd stage of Ram temple construction

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Adityanath says the temple will be a 'Rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward with full speed
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)
  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed a 'Shila Pujan' of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple and said the temple will be a symbol of people's belief.

He laid the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of the Ram temple trust, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and others.

 

"This temple will be symbol of people's belief. It will be a 'Rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward with full speed.

"The 500-year old 'tadpan' (uneasiness) of devotees is going to end and we will have a temple here," Adityanath asserted.

Earlier, Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction is completed and the second phase will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.

"The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase of the temple construction will start with the laying of foundation stone by the chief minister, he said.

 

The minister added that it was a day of great happiness for the devotees of Lord Ram.

