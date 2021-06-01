Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2021 Students can enroll ...
Students can enroll online, says Intermediate Board

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2021, 10:16 am IST
State government has facilitated online mode of submitting admission forms, amid Covid threat
Private colleges have also been asked to create online facility, including for payment of fee. — Representational image/DC
 Private colleges have also been asked to create online facility, including for payment of fee. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Students wanting admission in intermediate first year course run by government junior colleges in Telangana will have to first self-enrol online in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

Online self-enrolment forms will be available on official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) – www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in from June 1 onwards. Apart from details, students will also need to mention their aggregate percentage of marks.

 

The government’s move to first enrol students online is for preventing students or their parents from physically going to colleges for collecting admission forms.
TSBIE came up with the idea of online enrolment after it was found that post declaration of SSC results, students and their parents have been approaching private and government colleges physically during lockdown relaxation hours seeking admission forms.

It has also been found that while admission forms are being collected on a day, they are being submitted on another day. This poses a risk for students and parents. To avoid any threat from the disease, the state government has opted for online mode of submitting forms.
Private colleges have also been asked to create online facility, including for payment of fee.

 

Many junior colleges are also allowing monthly payment of fee, as Covid-induced economic distress has been high among people.

Dr. R. Raghu, manager of a private junior college in Habsiguda, says, "We have created two types of forms – one where full fee of the year is paid with a discount of 10 per cent; the other in monthly instalments. Maximum parents have opted for the instalment option. The 10 percent discount has attracted only a few,” he stated.

Annual fee will be in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per year. Owing to financial distress, most parents are finding it difficult to pay such an amount at one go.

 

...
