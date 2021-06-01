Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2021 Self-medication for ...
Self-medication for Covid prevention causes black fungus spread in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 1, 2021, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2021, 9:11 am IST
Some of the infected patients approached private doctors or local quacks and mounted pressure upon them to prescribe strong medicines
The prolonged use of such steroids had their impact on their health as they raised blood sugar levels in the patients. — PTI
VIJAYAWADA: Self-medication and taking an overdose of steroids to avoid Coronavirus infection are believed to be among the prime reasons, alongside faulty post-Covid treatment, for the spread of black fungus in Andhra Pradesh.

The state registered over 1,179 black fungus cases with 14 deaths so far and the caseload is rising day-by-day leading to huge short supply of Amphotericin B vials from the Centre to AP.

 

A few black fungus infected patients are reported to have confessed to doctors at government hospitals that they had taken preventive medicines to avoid getting infected with the Coronavirus.

Some of these infected patients initially approached private doctors or local quacks and mounted pressure upon them to prescribe strong medicines including steroids for use after finding Covid symptoms. They have avoided  going for either a Covid-19 test or vaccination.

The prolonged use of such steroids had their impact on their health as they raised blood sugar levels in the patients. Those who tested Covid19 positive subsequently and were hospitalised for treatment, stayed on medical oxygen and ventilator for several days and got treated again with steroids, have developed black fungus disease in post-Covid19 scenario.

 

In Guntur general hospital alone, over 100 black fungus cases were reported for treatment and five to six cases are being referred for surgery per day when the patients developed the black pigmentation on their skins near their eyes, ears and jaws.

On an average, each infected patient requires eight to 10 vials of Amphotericin B per day. Nearly 80 to 100 vials are required per week to treat a patient properly. 

Guntur Government Medical College associate professor Dr D Jayadheer said, “Some black fungus-infected patients confessed to us that they opted for self-medication. They approached some private doctors or quacks to get medicines for Covid in advance, assuming that it would be a preventive care. But they realised that they went wrong. We are advising people not to go for self-medication for any health issue. They must rather consult a qualified doctor and take treatment.”

 

So is the case in the government general hospital in Vijayawada where nearly over 40 cases of black fungus have been reported.

Siddhartha Government Medical College professor (ENT) Dr K Ravi said, “Excessive inhalation of medicated fumes from hot water through the humidifier by the people also makes them vulnerable to getting infected with the black fungus. The virus-infected air enters the body through sinuses and affects it causing the disease.”

In East Godavari, nearly 56 cases of black fungus have been reported with no fatality so far.

 

East Godavari district medical and health officer Dr KVS Gowriswara Rao said, “Self-medication as a preventive care for Covid19 along with long exposure to medical oxygen and ventilator, use of high dose of steroids and the subsequent rise in blood sugar levels and low immunity in post-Covid treatment are found to be some of the reasons for developing black fungus.”

As the state government has been urging the Centre to allot more vials to treat black fungus in AP, the health authorities and the infected patients too have joined the chorus.

 

