Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2021 India's active ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's active COVID caseload below 20-lakh mark, 1,27,510 new cases reported

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2021, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2021, 10:47 am IST
The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination center in Mumbai on May 29, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
 A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination center in Mumbai on May 29, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India's active caseload further declined and is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. The active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 as active cases decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate also declined to 6.62 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the seventh consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 8.64 per cent.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 19th successive days, as India witnessed 2,55,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The recovery tally of India has reached 2,59,47,629 and the recovery rate stands at 92.09 per cent.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 34,67,92,257 samples tested up to May 31 of which 19,25,374 samples were tested yesterday.
The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

...
Tags: covid update india, covid tally, active caseload is below 20 lakhs, daily positivity rate, recovery tally
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Officials asked farmers to submit a copy of their Aadhaar card, new bank's passbook, agriculture land passbook immediately to agriculture officers or agriculture extension officers of respective mandals failing which they will lose out on Rythu Bandhu benefits.— Representational image

Banks merger hits farmers in Telangana

Based on a complaint about the demand, ACB officials nabbed the GHMC staffers when they were accepting the bribe amount at Mallapur crossroads at Nacharam at around 6.45 am, from the complainant A. Srinivas, son of Salamma. — Representational image

GHMC deputy EE in ACB trap

We approached Jagan Mohan Reddy during his pada yatra and our association members also called on him after he took over as Chief Minister in 2019. But nothing has come out so far, Chiranjeevi Rao lamented. — DC file photo

Jagan urged to utilise services of RMPs post training

The prolonged use of such steroids had their impact on their health as they raised blood sugar levels in the patients. — PTI

Self-medication for Covid prevention causes black fungus spread in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 7

People stand in queue receive free food during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Southwest monsoon likely by June 4, says IMD

A fisherman does fishing ahead of southwest monsoon at a seaside in Kochi, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Over 1,000 black fungus patients in Hyderabad hospitals

A doctor checks a Black Fungus infected patient, at ENT Hospital in Hyderabad, May 26,2021. (PTI Photo)

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham